Premier League table 2020-21: Final standings as Liverpool and Chelsea make it to top 4 ahead of Leicester City

Liverpool and Chelsea managed to pip Leicester City into the top 4 in an incredible final day of Premier League matches on Sunday. Liverpool clinched a clinical 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace thanks to a brace from Sadio Mane.

It was not so straightforward for their top 4 rivals Chelsea and Leicester City. Chelsea fell to a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa and needed a favor from their rivals Tottenham Hotspur to confirm their place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

In an incredible match which ebbed and flowed at the King Power stadium, Tottenham secured a stunning 4-2 victory against Leicester City thanks to a late brace from Gareth Bale. Harry Kane also got on the scoresheet to claim the Golden Boot ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

In other notable results, Manchester City completely dominated Everton to win 5-0. Sergio Aguero ended his City career in stunning fashion, scoring a brace to break Wayne Rooney's record of scoring the most goals for a single club in the Premier League.

A heavily rotated Manchester United squad managed to go the entire Premier League season unbeaten away from home when they won against Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the Molineux with youngster Elanga and veteran Juan Mata getting on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

Tottenham's win over Leicester City ensured they finished over Arsenal to sneak into the European Conference League ahead of their north London rivals.

West Ham United also secured a crucial 3-0 victory over Southampton to clinch a top 6 position and earn a place in Europe next season. A brace from Pablo Fornals and a late goal from Declan Rice gave David Moyes' side a well deserved win.

Everton's 5-0 capitulation saw them fall to 10th position while Leeds United, in their first campaign back from the Championship, secured an extremely credible 9th placed finish.

The biggest storyline of the day, however, was undoubtedly Leicester City missing the chance to take advantage of Chelsea's slip-up against Aston Villa. After having spent the majority of the season in the top 4, finishing in 5th behind Chelsea and Liverpool would have been a bitter disappointment for Brendan Rodgers and his squad.

The Premier League 2020-21 campaign has been a season like no other and with fans starting to return once again, the 2021-22 season promises to be amazing.