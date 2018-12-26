Premier League 2018-19: Team of the Season so far

Sergio Aguero

With the 2018-19 Premier League season already midway through, discussions about the Team of the Season have begun in earnest.

Liverpool and Manchester City are having an outstanding season so far, and many players from these teams would be front-runners to be included in the best XI of the season. At the same time, Manchester United players would find it tough to get in as the team is going through a lean phase at the moment.

Here is a look at the best XI of the Premier League season so far:

Goalkeeper

David de Gea is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world but he is having a rough season for Manchester United so far. Jordon Pickford and Ederson Moroes are also highly regarded keepers in the league. But it is Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio who finds a spot between the posts in the Premier League team of the season so far as he is having an outstanding season with the Wolves.

Defence

No team other than Liverpool and Manchester City have looked solid at the back during the ongoing season.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all struggled, conceding plenty of goals this season. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson and City's Aymeric Laporte have been outstanding at the back, and will form the defence line in the team of the season so far.

Midfield

The midfield will be purely dominated by Manchester City as their players in the mid are having a pretty terrific season. They are not only scoring goals, but also creating chances at will.

The midfield will consist of Manchester City's David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho and AFC Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser.

Attack

Eden Hazard

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is not having as fabulous a season as he had last year but his performances are still good enough to keep him in the side. He along with Chelsea's Eden Hazard will play in the flanks while Manchester City's Sergio Aguero will be the sole striker.

Here is the full team:

(4-4-3) Patricio; Laporte, Van Dijk, Robertson; Sterling, Fernandinho, D. Silva, Fraser, Salah, Aguero, Hazard

