Premier League team of the week (1st-2nd September 2018)

The last weekend of action before the international break, game-week 4surely got us on the edges of our seats. With the teams like Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford (yup, welcome to the Premier League) winning all 4 of their opening games and collecting all 12 points.

There were some shocking moments in this game-week too, with Allison’s howler being the biggest highlight. Also, the goals from Walker and Bertrand were world-class. So, who makes into the team of the week for game-week 4? I’m putting this as a 4-1-3-2.

Goalkeeper

Alex McCarthy (Southampton).

A solid performance from the English shot-stopper, as he managed to keep a clean sheet against Crystal Palace and helped Mark Hughes’ team to their first win of the season. McCarthy saved 6 shots and Benteke found it quite difficult to score past him.

Right Back :

Kyle Walker (Man City)

Manchester City looked like dropping points even on this weekend as Yedlin cancelled out Sterling’s opener. But Kyle Walker’s thunderous strike past Dubravka meant that City were getting all the 3 points. This was Walker’s first goal for City and also his first since 2015. What a way to score the first goal for the club!

Centre Backs

David Luiz (Chelsea)

David Luiz was out of favour under Conte in his second season. But he made a comeback to the starting 11 under new boss Sarri. Sarri wants a ball playing defender and David Luiz just might be the best option he has if not the perfect. His passes were pinpoint and his clearances were perfect. He looks rejuvenated under Sarri.

Craig Cathcart (Watford)

Watford somehow managed to defeat Tottenham 2-1 after being 1-0 down and keeping their record of 100% win intact. And it was Cathcart who scored the winner. Watford were unlucky to concede in the first place as Doucoure turned the ball into his own net. But somehow Watford won and Cathcart’s contribution was huge. Can Watford be Leicester v 2.0? Too soon to make a statement.

Left Back :

José Holebas (Watford)

This is the most difficult position to choose. You’ve to choose between Marcos Alonso, Benjamin Mendy, Ryan Bertrand and Jose Holebas. But I’m going to pick Holebas.

Jose Holebas assisted both Deeney’s and Cathcart’s goals in Watford’s sensational comeback against Tottenham. The 34-year-old Greek full-back played like he was in his mid-20s, running tirelessly along the left flank and snatching away all the 3 points for Watford. Sorry Marcos and Ben, maybe next week!

Central Midfielder

Philip Billing (Huddersfield)

The 22-year old Dane scored the opener in the 1-1 draw away at Everton, for Huddersfield. He put up an incredible performance as David Wagner’s men settled for a point at Goodison Park. Not the result the Terriers wanted, but certainly a performance to remember for Billings.

Attacking Midfielder

João Moutinho (Wolverhampton)

The Wolves did some serious business in the transfer window and buying a 31-year Portuguese midfielder looked like a gamble. But if Moutinho plays the way he played against West Ham, the gamble could be worth it.

With a passing accuracy of 93.8%, 3 key passes and 6/9 duels won, Moutinho was the best player for the Wolves in the game which led to their first Premier League victory of the season.

Left Winger/Midfielder

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Eden Hazard has just played over 225 minutes and has 2 goals and 2 assists to his name. Probably the best player in the PL, Chelsea’s star man scored 1 goal against Bournemouth; completed 5/8 dribbles and managed to complete 5 key passes. He was awarded the Man of the Match yet again. He was Chelsea’s top scorer last season, could he be the top scorer once again?

Right Winger/Midfielder

Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

Mo Salah might be misfiring, but this guy is certainly on fire. 4 goals in 4 games, and the joint top scorer in the league. Mané certainly deserved that #10 jersey. He is Liverpool’s best player so far and he would certainly enjoy scoring more goals in the coming weeks.

Center Forwards

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

It’s already a roller coaster ride for Man United just 4 games into the season. After losing 2 games in a row to Brighton and Tottenham, Manchester United and José Mourinho were desperate to win this game. And up stepped Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian scored both the goals for United in the 2-0 win over Burnley. After a horrendous miss against Tottenham, Lukaku was desperate to put up a world class performance. Though he missed a golden opportunity of scoring a Hattrick, he was United’s best player.

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

Cardiff were almost about to get 1 point from the game, but Lacazette’s 81st-minute strike ensured all the 3 points to Arsenal. Cardiff equalized after Mustafi scored in the 11th minute.

And Daniel Ward’s strike cancelled out Aubameyang’s goal which was assisted by Lacazette. This was Lacazette’s first start this season and he did have an impact. With 1 goal and 1 assist, he was definitely Arsenal’s best player.

Honourable Mention

Glenn Murray (Brighton)

Glenn Murray scored 2 goals as Brighton vs Fulham ended at 2-2. The reason Glenn Murray couldn’t make into this week’s 11 is because he missed his first penalty. But he could definitely be in next week’s 11 if he continues to play in this manner.

