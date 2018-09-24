Premier League team of the week (September 24th, 2018)

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Gameweek 6 of the English Premier League saw heavy action from all teams involved. Mohamed Salah returned to goalscoring ways and Burnley thumped AFC Bournemouth 4-0. Man City continued their exquisite spree and Liverpool won again to maintain their perfect unbeaten record this season. Heavyweights Man United were held at home by newly promoted Wolves while Chelsea ended a tame London derby with West Ham goalless.

The thrills and spills of gameweek 2 were topped by some brilliant performances all across England. We compile a Premier League team of the week made up of such performers.

This team will line up in a formation of 4-4-2.

GOALKEEPER:

Petr Cech has given Arsenal some inconsistent performances in the last few weeks but he was on top of his game against Everton at the Emirates on Sunday. Handed the armband by manager Unai Emery, the Czech international was phenomenal with some outstanding saves. He was rewarded for his hard work with a clean sheet.

DEFENDERS:

Patrick Van Aanholt (Left Back)

Patrick Van Aanholt had a good game for Crystal Palace against Newcastle United. Although the match ended goallessly, the left-back was seen making crucial runs near the wings and also defending superbly.

Joel Matip (Centre Back)

Joel Matip made a comeback to the Premier League after a while and showed immediately why Jurgen Klopp cannot afford to drop him. He took Joe Gomez's place in the side and partnered well with Virgil van Dijk. Matip topped this off with a goal too.

Fabian Balbuena (Centre Back)

Fabian Balbuena had a good game for West Ham against their city rivals Chelsea. He was strong and confident in his approach. Balbuena was rewarded with a clean sheet as the game ended goallessly.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Right Back)

The choice for the right-back position was difficult as Cesar Azpilicueta, Aaron van-Bissaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold had brilliant games for Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively. However, we decided to go with Alexander-Arnold because of the assist he provided to Joel Matip in Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Southampton.

MIDFIELDERS:

Aaron Ramsey (CM)

Aaron Ramsey had a brilliant game for Arsenal and showed how valuable he can be to the team. Manager Unai Emery appreciated Ramsey and acknowledged that the Welshman's two assists to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette played a vital role in the Gunners' 2-0 victory over Everton at the Emirates.

Ilkay Gundogan (CM)

Ilkay Gundogan showed why manager Pep Guardiola rates him so highly with a goal and an assist in Manchester CIty's 5-0 victory away at Cardiff City. Gundogan is a shrewd manipulator of the midfield and creates a host of opportunities. His place in this team was never in any doubt.

Aaron Lennon (LWM)

Aaron Lennon played on the right wing for manager Sean Dyche in Burnley's 4-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth on Saturday but gets into this team as a left-winger. He competed with Bernardo Silva of Manchester City for the spot but the former's goal and assist proved to be the deal breaker.

Riyad Mahrez (RWM)

Riyad Mahrez came on for Sergio Aguero in the 62nd minute in Manchester City's game against Cardiff City and scored two goals. The fact that he did so after playing only 29 minutes made his entry into this team pretty easy. The Algerian is very fast on the wings and can create dangerous passes.

FORWARDS:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LS)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was played in the LCM position by manager Unai Emery for Arsenal but gets into this team as the proper striker that he is. He had a good game against Everton and even scored a goal off an Aaron Ramsey assist.

Ashley Barnes (RS)

Ashley Barnes came on as a substitute in the 70th minute in Burnley's game against Bournemouth and proceeded to score two goals in a span of five minutes. Barnes is deadly when he has the ball at his feet but has been used scarcely by Sean Dyche this season.

