Premier League: Team of the Week for Game Week 35 - Everton stars headline XI

Everton players after their win over Manchester United

Fans witnessed a thrilling round of Premier League fixtures over the weekend with Everton recording a stunning 4-0 win over Manchester United and Manchester City putting it across to Tottenham Hotspur yet again.

With its mix of drama, action and emotion, the Premier League proved yet again why it is considered one of the toughest leagues in the World.

If City's win over Spurs had its share of quality football, relegated side Fulham registered a narrow 0-1 away victory over Bournemouth. Huddersfield Town, who will play Championship football next season, succumbed to another defeat against Watford. In the most dramatic match of the weekend, Leicester City somehow managed to hold West Ham United.

On the other hand, Wolves were held goalless by Brighton and Hove Albion. Newcastle thrashed Southampton in the last match of Saturday's fixture, thanks to Spaniard Ayoze Perez's hat-trick.

On Sunday, the day started terribly for Manchester United, who suffered a humiliating defeat to Merseyside club Everton. The big teams continued to lose out points as Crystal Palace pulled off a sensational 3-2 win over Arsenal. The weekend set of fixtures ended with the Cardiff-Liverpool match, which ended 2-0 in favour of Liverpool. Now, let's take a look at the best Premier League performers of the weekend.

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City)

Ederson Moraes - Manchester City

Ederson was superb over the weekend for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's City had just one goal to defend for more than an hour against Tottenham and you could say that it was Ederson who saved the match for the Cityzens. The Brazilian sweeper-keeper was on his toes throughout the game, denying the likes of Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura.

In that match, Ederson made four crucial saves with both teams registering only that many shots on goal. While Spurs' goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga conceded an early goal, it was City's No 1 who came out as the standout performer of the match.

Right-back: Seamus Coleman (Everton)

Seamus Coleman of Everton FC

Everton handed a shambolic defeat to Manchester United. The goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurðsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott sealed their home victory.

Although Coleman failed to get his name on the score-sheet, his work-rate and tremendous leadership quality helped Everton in their mega match against United. As a right-back, he superbly kept a tight mark on Anthony Martial, who failed to influence again in the red jersey.

Left-back: Lucas Digne (Everton)

Lucas Digne of Everton FC

On this Saturday, Lucas Digne scored his fourth goal of this 2018-19 Premier League season. Digne flung the ball long in the 13th minute of the match with Dominic Calvert-Lewin towering over the United defenders to set up Richarlison for the first goal.

Digne's left-footed screamer in the 56th minute spoiled the day for United fans as he scored the third goal of the match. He was active in both the offensive and defensive departments, earning his place in the team of the week.

