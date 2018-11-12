Premier League Team of the Week: Gameweek 12

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 78 // 12 Nov 2018, 19:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fans were treated to spectacles in Gameweek 12

Gameweek 12 of the English Premier League saw a lot of action. From the high of the Manchester derby to the dampener of the Chelsea-Everton clash, there was everything in it for the fans. It was exciting football at its very best.

Right before the bell for the international break sounded, players from all twenty clubs gave us something to fill our heads with for the fortnight before Premier League action resumes.

We have picked a team from the best performers in Gameweek 12. They will line up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart

Burnley's Joe Hart was fantastic in keeping a clean sheet in the goalless draw between his team and Leicester City. Hart was in the firing line at all times and kept evading balls from Jamie Vardy and Co.

Moving from Manchester City to his present club in the summer, Hart has had an immediate impact at Turf Moor.

Defenders:

Jose Holebas (Left Back)

Watford full-back Jose Holebas has been impressive this season and continued his good form with a goal against Southampton on Saturday. Although the match ended in a tame 1-1 draw, the impact Holebas had was immense.

Aymeric Laporte (Centre-Back)

Manchester City's French centre-half Aymeric Laporte had a brilliant game in the Manchester derby. He was often seen not allowing Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial any bit of space in the attacking third. Laporte is also a good player of long balls.

Juan Foyth (Centre-Back)

Tottenham's Juan Foyth gave away two penalties last week but made up for it on Saturday by showing an impressive display against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Forsyth also headed home the one goal that Spurs scored, which was, in fact, his first Premier League goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Right Back)

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was influential in his team's 2-0 win over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday. He got to keep a clean sheet for goalkeeper Allison and provided the assist to Mohamed Salah's goal.

Midfielders:

David Silva (Left Central Midfielder)

Manchester City captain David Silva started proceedings early in the Manchester derby when he scored a goal in the eleventh minute. His brilliance in the centre of the park has meant that City have not missed the services of Kevin De Bruyne a lot.

Aaron Ramsey (Central Midfielder)

Aaron Ramsey had a good game for Arsenal against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. He came on in the seventy-fifth minute and provided the assist to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal. The influence Ramsey has on Arsenal is palpable.

Jonathon Hogg (Right Central Midfielder)

Huddersfield Town's unsung Jonathon Hogg had a good game against West Ham United when he provided the assist to Alex Pritchard's goal. He was impressive and although he prefers the central midfield position, Hogg has been accommodated in the RCM position in this team.

Attackers:

Anthony Martial (Left Winger)

Frenchman Anthony Martial is the only Manchester United player to feature in this team. He is in a rich vein of form and netted for the fifth consecutive time on Sunday in the Manchester derby.

Sergio Aguero (Centre Forward)

Sergio Aguero scored Manchester City's second goal right after halftime against United to give his team an almost unassailable lead. He hunted in the front line and was ready to pounce into any ball sent towards him.

Mohamed Salah (Right Winger)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for his team against Fulham in the 41st minute thanks to a Trent Alexander-Arnold assist. Salah has been in fine form and finds a place in the right wing in the team of the week.