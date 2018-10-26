Premier League: The Most Underrated Player From Each of The 'Big 6'

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.18K // 26 Oct 2018, 16:09 IST

Dier is as safe as a house

The Premier League is by far the most competitive top-flight competition in the world. Owing to its frenetic nature of play, star-studded teams, world-class managers, drama and a title race that involves over six teams, it not only lures large crowds and fanbases but also provides enthralling action week-in-week-out.

Speaking of the title race - it takes natural match winners, a master tactician and a team's cohesion and consistency to mould a title-winning side. Some of the big guns such as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Arsenal contribute to the exhilarating race every year.

All these teams have players who can run the game on their day and turn it on its head at their will. While Chelsea have the dynamism of Eden Hazard, Manchester City have the magic of David Silva. While Manchester United have a showman in Paul Pogba, the Gunners rely on the services of Mesut Ozil.

All of the above players are world-class and probably unbeatable on their day. However, each of these star-dappled sides has a few players who either go unnoticed or are as valuable as the others.

Here are six players, one from each of the so-called 'big six', who is underrated.

Eric Dier - Tottenham Hotspur

Let's start with Tottenham Hotspur - a side that has been missing out on the Premier League title by fine and narrow margins over the last three years or so. Eric Dier is a fantastic footballer to have in your armoury, given his alertness, stability and combativeness.

He may not be a prolific ball-carrier like his partner Mousa Dembele or as creative as Christian Eriksen, but he is a player who can lock and block channels in midfield.

Dier can shut attacks and start them too. His positional sense and wisdom are what makes Spurs a formidable defensive unit. More often than not, the Englishman is one step ahead of the opponents' next move. Thus, he averages almost two tackles and interceptions per game.

Spurs have conceded just seven goals from their nine matches so far this season, and a lot of credit must go to Dier. He can just sit in front of the defence, knock the ball around, sense danger and keep the flow of proceedings going.

The 24-year-old is also a versatile player. Along with the defensive midfield role he performs brilliantly, he can also operate as a centre-back, arguably as well as anyone else. Sharp with his tackles and good in the air, Dier is a rock-solid defender. He can also play on either side of a back three.

How can such an inestimable player not draw the right number of plaudits?

