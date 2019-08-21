Premier League: Top 3 performances from Matchday 2

Ceballos was brilliant for Arsenal against Burnley

The second round of Premier League fixtures produced another week of high-quality football, reiterating why it is the most entertaining league in the world. Liverpool and Arsenal secured victories, to maintain their unbeaten start to the season, whereas Chelsea and Manchester City dropped points at home to Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers produced another tense encounter, with the game ending as a draw.

All of these games featured some top-class individual performances, with Kevin De Bruyne exhibiting a masterclass against Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's Chelsea were denied their first win of the season as they were thwarted by a scintillating performance from Leicester City midfielder, James Maddison. After getting dominated by Chelsea in the first half, the energy and drive displayed by the Englishman galvanized his team to fight back and earn a point at Stamford Bridge.

There were many other impressive performances at the weekend. Players like Ruben Neves, Mason Mount, and Lucas Moura also created an impact for their teams.

Here are the top 3 performances from the 2nd round of the Premier League.

#3 Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)

The Finnish striker scored a hat-trick against Newcastle United

The champions of English football's second division, Norwich City got off to a poor start as they were dismantled by Liverpool on the opening day of the Premier League. However, they bounced back from the defeat to secure a convincing 3-1 victory against Newcastle United on Saturday with Finnish striker, Teemu Pukki leading the charge.

This is Pukki's first season in the top flight and he certainly showed that he belongs in the Premier League courtesy a stunning hat-trick against the Magpies.

All of his goals were of immense quality which included a thunderbolt from the edge of the box. Pukki is a striker who made scoring goals look easy in the Championship, and he has carried that form into the Premier League.

If he continues in a similar scoring vein, Norwich could look forward to a successful season ahead.

