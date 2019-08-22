Premier League: Top 3 players from Gameweek 2

Norwich City v Newcastle United - Premier League

The second week of the Premier League concluded with a whole lot of twists and turns. VAR came to haunt Manchester City (again) as they were held at Etihad Stadium by Tottenham Hotspur. Frank Lampard made his home debut as manager but failed to get the first win of the season under his belt. Newly-promoted sides Norwich City and Sheffield United won their games against Newcastle United and Crystal Palace respectively whereas Aston Villa recorded yet another loss.

From Adrian's howler to Wilfried Ndidi's redemption, all in all, it made great viewing for Premier League fans. It's been only two weeks into the season, and things are shaping up nicely for another exciting season in the English top flight. Without further adieu, let's have a glimpse at the three best players of the week.

#3 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Southampton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Senegalese forward was on fire against Southampton as he was directly involved in both of Liverpool's goals. Just before the half-time, Sadio Mane received the ball from James Milner on the left flank. After beating his man, he curled a sumptuous strike into the top right corner to break the deadlock.

Then, Mane's energy and high pressing helped him steal the ball from Jan Bednarek while the home side were trying to build an attack. He then made a quick pass to Firmino who slotted the ball into the net after gliding past a couple of Southampton defenders. The former Southampton man's performance was nothing short of inspirational. Can Sadio Mane repeat the achievement of winning the Golden Boot once again?

#2 Dani Ceballos (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Arsenal's new boys already attracting attention. A silky Spanish midfield has been the main anchor for Arsenal in the past, with the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Santi Cazorla having been instrumental figures at the Emirates stadium. Dani Ceballos' home debut was nothing but magical, and fans are already expecting him to emulate the path of Arsenal's great Spanish midfielders.

He dribbled, tackled, created chances and assisted. He oozed quality when he spun and dodged past opposition. One cannot expect more from a midfielder. Ceballos played for 83 minutes where he had 90 touches, made 70 passes and assisted both the goals. A sublime home debut. If he can continue putting in performances like this regularly, he could very well be the signing of the season, albeit on loan.

