SK Awards: Premier League - 5 Best Managers of the Season

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Many have known that the Premier League is the most exciting league to watch. This season, we have witnessed the race between Liverpool and Manchester City in the battle for the league title.

However, the battle for the top 4 has also been equally exciting as Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have all tried their best to secure a spot in the Champions League. In 2017-18, Pep Guardiola won the Premier League Manager of the Season award, after winning the league with a record tally of 100 points last season.

Now the Spaniard looks set for a crunch battle with Jurgen Klopp to win the award once again. Aside from the big six managers, several other surprise names also deserve to be listed as one of the top candidates for the prize. Now let's take a look at the 5 managers who have performed best this season.

#5 Marco Silva

Everton FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

The Portuguese manager has successfully led Everton to a better finish in the league compared to the previous season despite just arrived at last year at the club. Everton have now claimed 54 points, 5 points higher than their 2017/18 campaign.

Despite Silva enduring tough times, including three consecutive losses in February, the board still backed him to turn things around. The board's trust towards Silva have paid off as the Toffees recorded 5 wins out of their last 8 matches.

The Portuguese manager has also transformed Barcelona outcasts such as Andre Gomes and Lucas Digne into much better players. Silva's favourite player Richarlison has also improved significantly. The Brazilian scored 13 times in the Premier League this season, more than double of his last season's goals.

#4 Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League

The Argentine manager has successfully led Tottenham Hotspur to the club's first ever Champions League final. He pulled off a masterclass by overcoming a three-goal deficit to knock out an impressive Ajax side in the semifinal.

Unfortunately, Spurs did regress in the Premier League, compared to their previous campaign. They managed to claim just 71 points after sharing a point with Everton in their last game, considerably less than last season's 77.

Nevertheless, Pochettino still deserves massive credit for what he has done to Spurs. He successfully secured another top 4 finish despite the club not spending a single dime in the two previous transfer windows.

He also has overcome an injury-ridden campaign, as his key stars such as Harry Kane missed many of this season's games. He also has transformed fringe players such as Moussa Sissoko into a world-class star and has utilized Fernando Llorente excellently amid Kane's absence.

