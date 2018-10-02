Top 5 goalscorers for a single club in Premier League

Chelsea's very own - Frank Lampard

The beautiful game of football possesses a plethora of stunning moments, great players, trickery with the ball and robust yet crucial defending in itself. Over the decades, we, the fraternity, have been treated with world-class action from the very best in the business. One would wonder how a split-second of the entirety of 90 minutes can leave an impression of joy and contentment on a fan for a lifetime.

Well, it's not the dribbles or clearances that inject our souls with happiness as much as goals do. Debatable, yes. But on paper and ultimately, it's the side that scores more goals wins. Such is the power of goals and if a team has got a striker who nets 20-30 of them every season, you know he deserves a label of nothing less than that of a legend.

Here are five of those players who have outscored everyone else in the Premier League. Here are the top 5 goalscorers for a single club in the English top-flight.

#5 Frank Lampard - Chelsea - 147 goals

As they call him, 'Super Frankie Lampard' is a special, special player to have influenced the game. He's the only midfielder to be on this star-studded list. In June 2001, Chelsea spent £11 million on this English midfielder from West Ham. Boy, he returned every penny of that investment and went on to become one of the club's best, if not the world's best.

Lampard played with a very simple game plan. Not only did he notch double figures for 10 seasons in a row at Chelsea, but also played as a playmaker with astute vision and creativity. The 40-year-old would play as box-to-box midfielder, rely on his movement in the box and his finishing prowess.

His long-range shooting and clinical nature in front of goal need no explanation. The former West Ham man also had the knack of rescuing points for the Blues and scoring in the most important moments. After 429 appearances, 147 goals and 102 assists (in the league), he left his club in 2014.

Lampard is Chelsea's top-scorer of all time and is fourth in the Premier League's all-time assists table. Out of the seven players who have scored more than 150 goals in the league, he is the only midfielder to achieve the feat.

