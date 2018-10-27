Premier League: Top 5 players to look out for this weekend

Which players will set the Premier League on fire this weekend?

Gameweek 10 of the Premier League kicks off tonight as the intensity continues. On offer, are 10 matches that will invariably affect the points table. With matches likes Manchester United vs Everton and Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City to be played, expect this weekend to be a cracker!

The competition at the top is breathtaking, as just 2 points separate fifth-placed Spurs and first-placed Manchester City. There's certainly plenty at stake and we're bound to see players from all over the league giving it their everything.

That said, here is a look at the top 5 players you should keep an eye on this weekend, as they're extremely likely to produce a few or more moments of magic as they fight it out with their respective teams:

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

It's time for Salah to step up

After a ground-breaking first season at Liverpool, Salah seems to have hit a rough patch this season. He hasn't seemed consistently lethal like he did last season, but make no mistake, he's just as dangerous in his moments.

The Egyptian winger has only scored 4 goals in 9 Premier League matches so far this season but has put in some promising performances in the recent past. He scored in Liverpool's last game, against Huddersfield.

The Reds take on seventeenth-placed Cardiff at Anfield this weekend - the side that have conceded the second-most number of goals in the league so far. Expect Salah to make the most of it and try and keep up the momentum.

