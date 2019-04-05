Premier League top dogs in opposition of UEFA Champions League format revamp

With a Champions League format change on the cards, Premier League clubs have decided to voice their opposing opinion against a change which is said to turn Europe's premier club competition into a "closed shop".

Major discussions took place recently, between some of Europe’s leading clubs over the possible format change of the Champions League which includes the introduction of a qualification co-efficient that favours European historical powers, set to be implemented when the current broadcast deal runs out in 2024.

The possibility of “access lists”, which offer almost guaranteed qualification to established clubs, would have a major effect on the dynamic and even possibly the competitiveness of the Premier League, where the battle for a place in the top four is one of the defining competitive factors. It would also challenge the principle that European football is not a right that is simply taken for granted, but something that has to be earned every season via the domestic league.

Also being discussed by the Premier League officials is the proposal by the European Club Football Association, which represents member clubs all across the entirety of Europe, which states that the Champions League could be switching to a first-round format of four groups of eight teams each.

That would increase the number of group-stage games played by each club from six to 14 and have a direct impact on the domestic league, no less with the added threat of European games being played at the weekend. This, as can be expected, is a major concern for officials and shareholders of the Premier League.

On the other hand, one of the key forces amplifying the call for change in European club competition is Andrea Agnelli, chairman of Juventus and also the ECA, who has championed the revamp of domestic game schedules, including 18-team top flights and only a single domestic cup competition.

Andrea Agnelli, the Chairman of Juventus and the ECA.

In opposition however, The English clubs released a rare joint statement through the Premier League official channel detailing their “significant concerns” over the proposed changes. It stated: “All clubs unanimously agreed it is inappropriate for European football bodies to create plans that would alter the structures, calendar and competitiveness of the domestic game and will work together to protect the Premier League.

“In England, football plays an important role in our culture and everyday life. Millions of fans attend matches across the country, with allegiances and local rivalries often passed down through generations. We have a fantastic combination of competitive football and committed fans that we will vigorously defend.

“The structures of domestic football are determined by leagues and their respective national associations. We will now work with the FA and other leagues to ensure that European football bodies understand the importance of this, and their obligation to maintain the health and sustainability of domestic league football.”

For now though, the verdict is far from decided, and this debate is most probably one that will go on up until the current broadcast deal runs out in 2024, and each little decision could have the power to potentially change European football drastically, for better or for worse, only time will tell.

