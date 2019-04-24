Premier League top-four race: Who will make it and who won't?

Premier League trophy

As the battle for the Premier League title heats up between Manchester City and Liverpool, four other clubs seem to be playing a league of their own as they remain in the hunt for the remaining two Champions League qualification spots.

Like at the top, the race for third and fourth between Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United will be going down the wire. The three London clubs are all in European semi-finals. Tottenham take on Ajax in the Champions League while Arsenal and Chelsea have an alternative path to the Champions League if they fail to make it to the top-four.

Last weekend was pretty wild in terms of the results as none of the four teams competing for third and fourth managed to win on Matchday 35. Tottenham suffered their second consecutive loss to Manchester City in a week (although the first one was a sweet loss), Manchester United succumbed to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Everton, Arsenal decided to make things harder for themselves after losing to Crystal Palace while Chelsea failed to take advantage of their rivals' losses of moving into sole possession of third place against Burnley as they were held to a 2-2 stalemate at home.

The North London duo of Tottenham and Arsenal remain in control of their own fate. So which two teams will take the third and fourth spots and which two will have to settle for Europa League football?

Tottenham (Current position - 3rd with 70 points)

Son Heung-Min is the leading man in Harry Kane's absence

West Ham (H); Bournemouth (A); Everton (H)

It looked like things were getting out of hand for Spurs after their disappointing run of results towards the end of February. A 1-0 defeat to City didn't affect them much after their rivals failed to take advantage.

Their chances may have been hit after Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury last week that may rule him out for the remainder of the season but Spurs have found themselves a superstar in Son Heung-Min, who seems to be enjoying his new role as the leading man.

With two of their final three fixtures taking place at home, Spurs will fancy their chances of cementing their position at third.

Chelsea (Current position - 4th with 67 points)

Chelsea once again dropped points on Monday night

Manchester United (A); Watford (H); Leicester (A)

With Chelsea not in action till Monday night and having watched their rivals fail to grab even a single point, the Blues once again missed their chance.

Having fought their way back after going 1-0 down, Ashley Barnes netted to earn Burnley a draw. It all comes down to the crucial game against Manchester United at Old Trafford. If Chelsea manage to bag a win over the Red Devils, the fourth place will be theirs to lose.

Chelsea sit at fourth with 67 points, one above Arsenal, who have a game in hand over Chelsea.

