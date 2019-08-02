×
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur's ideal defensive lineup for the upcoming season

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
46   //    02 Aug 2019, 08:31 IST

Mauricio Pochettino's defence is built on a solid Belgian core
Tottenham Hotspur prepare for the upcoming season with the pains of that ill-fated night of June, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, still fresh in their minds. Mauricio Pochettino's side were within the cusp of glory, only to come short against an inspired Liverpool side. The season had its fair share of promises, but ultimately ended in disappointment for Pochettino as Spurs finished 4th in the Premier League table.

The Argentinean will be desperate to add that killer edge to his team in the days ahead. Spurs have developed in leaps and bounds under his stewardship, showcasing an entertaining, attacking brand of football. The upcoming season could be a defining one for the Argentine and his wards, and a lot will depend on his defensive backbone.

Even though he does occasionally opt for four at the back, Pochettino has preferred a back four in his team, with marauding full backs who regularly join the attack. Today, we take a look at Tottenham Hotspurs' ideal back line ahead of the upcoming season.

Left Back - Ben Davies

Ben Davies is one of Pochettino's most trusted men
Last season, Ben Davies turned out to be quite the saviour for Mauricio Pochettino. When Danny Rose was sidelined with a groin injury for almost two months, the Welshman stepped up and deputized quite well at left back. He played through pain at times, fighting a similar groin injury which struck him at the turn of the year. Despite that, Davies was so good that Rose struggled to hold on to his place in the team after he returned from injury. This season, with the Englishman's future still in doubt, Davies could be set for an even bigger role at left back.

The Welshman might lack the speed of Rose, but his positioning and overall play is immaculate. Davies is a good passer of the ball and had a decent 82.76% pass completion in the league last season. One of the areas that he will look to improve is his crossing, as the Welshman is not the best crosser of the ball.

While his offensive contribution might still have room for improvement, Davies is fantastic at the back. He is a solid tackler and is very dependable as a part of a back four as well as a back five. In addition, Davies is also very strong in the air, which makes him an asset in both boxes. The Welshman is quite disciplined at the back as well, picking up just 2 yellow cards from 27 appearances in the league last season.

Under Pochettino's attacking tactics, Ben Davies makes up for his lack of pace with his clever positioning and his versatility. And the fact that he recently signed a new five year deal makes him the preferred choice for the left back role in the upcoming season.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Jan Vertonghen Toby Alderweireld Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Teams 2019/20
