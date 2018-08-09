Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pogba's decision confirmed, Chelsea star set to leave and other Premier League news: 9th August, 2018

Naveen K
ANALYST
Rumors
10.74K   //    09 Aug 2018, 17:52 IST

Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018
Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

The 2018 summer transfer window is set to come to an end for all the English clubs in a few hours and the teams are making their last-ditch effort in signing their transfer targets before the deadline day closes.

While Manchester United are going all-out in the market to acquire a centre back, teams like Liverpool, Arsenal and champions Manchester City are happy with their squads and are not involved in any transfer activity.

Along with Manchester United, Chelsea are busy in a lot of transfer activities as they signed Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mateo Kovacic from Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid respectively and are still linked to French international Nabil Fekir.

In the meantime, West Ham United have signed their eighth transfer window signing. With just over four hours left in the summer transfer window, let us take a look at the round-up of transfer activities that have been taking place in the eleventh hour of the deadline day.

Manchester United make a late move for Diego Godin but see it get rejected

Winner Game 49 v Winner Game 50: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Winner Game 49 v Winner Game 50: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have contacted La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for a possible Deadline Day transfer for defender Diego Godin. However, they rejected the approach.

Godin has a contract with Atletico Madrid until 2019 and has a € 20 million release clause included in his deal with the former La Liga champions. Earlier in the summer, there were reports that Juventus, who have made some quality signings in the ongoing transfer window including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci, were linked with the 32-year-old Atletico defender. 

The Uruguayan skipper has risen his way to becoming one of the best defenders in the world. United are in need of a centre-back and have been linked with the likes of Leicester City's Harry Maguire, Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld, Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng, Barcelona's Yerry Mina etc.

With just hours left for the transfer window in England to close, Jose Mourinho will be desperate to sign a centre-back to bolster his defence. United could look to trigger the Godin's release clause, but a possible move has been rebuffed.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Paul Pogba Michy Batshuayi EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Naveen K
ANALYST
An engineering student from Trichy who breathes sports. Big fan of MS Dhoni, CSK, India, Novak Djokovic and Manchester United.
Contact Us Advertise with Us