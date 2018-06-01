Premier League Transfer News: Real Madrid want PL manager worth £42.5m, Chelsea offered Serie A striker, and more - 1 June 2018

It's June and the transfer window is now officially open in most of Europe's top leagues. Although the Premier League's transfer window opened officially at the end of the 2017/18 season, leagues such as La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 saw the transfer window open today.

As ever, Premier League sides have linked with not only a host of players but also managers. It has become a market where even managers are hot property - provided clubs are willing to break the bank for a new boss to take the hot seat.

So who all have been linked with a move away from their respective clubs? Let's dive in and find out whether these reports have any merit at all.

Real Madrid want Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Will Mauricio Pochettino replace Zinedine Zidane?

If there is one thing Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino had hoped for it was that Zidane had made his announcement sooner. Or if Pochettino himself had delayed his own contract extension by a few days.

The Argentine manager has been linked with Real Madrid before but with Zidane resigning from the post - the first ever manager to do so under Florentino Perez - Pochettino became one of the prime candidates for the job, according to The Guardian.

Although there were reports that stated Pochettino had a release clause inserted in his new contract should Real ever be interested in his services, Spurs are adamant that no such clause exists.

If Real are desperate to secure Pochettino's services, they will have to deal with Daniel Levy - a man that is not easy to bargain with, as Spurs found out when they had to pay £86m for Gareth Bale in 2013.

The Times claim Real Madrid will have to pay £42.5m if they want to prise Pochettino away from White Hart Lane. That is basically Pochettino's five-year contract worth £8.5m a year.

However, is Pochettino ready to leave his project behind? It is Real Madrid and La Liga after all - where he started his managerial career with Espanyol before moving to the Premier League.

"I think that our project is so exciting," Pochettino told Sky Sports. "I am so happy and I'm so excited. I signed a new contract 10 days ago - what is going to happen tomorrow, I don't know, but I will always tell you 'football is football.'"

That's not entirely convincing, Mauricio!