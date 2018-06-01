Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Premier League Transfer News: Real Madrid want PL manager worth £42.5m, Chelsea offered Serie A striker, and more - 1 June 2018

All the latest transfer news in one place

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Rumors 01 Jun 2018, 19:27 IST
8.38K

It's June and the transfer window is now officially open in most of Europe's top leagues. Although the Premier League's transfer window opened officially at the end of the 2017/18 season, leagues such as La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 saw the transfer window open today.

As ever, Premier League sides have linked with not only a host of players but also managers. It has become a market where even managers are hot property - provided clubs are willing to break the bank for a new boss to take the hot seat.

So who all have been linked with a move away from their respective clubs? Let's dive in and find out whether these reports have any merit at all.

Real Madrid want Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League
Will Mauricio Pochettino replace Zinedine Zidane?

If there is one thing Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino had hoped for it was that Zidane had made his announcement sooner. Or if Pochettino himself had delayed his own contract extension by a few days.

The Argentine manager has been linked with Real Madrid before but with Zidane resigning from the post - the first ever manager to do so under Florentino Perez - Pochettino became one of the prime candidates for the job, according to The Guardian.

Although there were reports that stated Pochettino had a release clause inserted in his new contract should Real ever be interested in his services, Spurs are adamant that no such clause exists.

If Real are desperate to secure Pochettino's services, they will have to deal with Daniel Levy - a man that is not easy to bargain with, as Spurs found out when they had to pay £86m for Gareth Bale in 2013.

The Times claim Real Madrid will have to pay £42.5m if they want to prise Pochettino away from White Hart Lane. That is basically Pochettino's five-year contract worth £8.5m a year.

However, is Pochettino ready to leave his project behind? It is Real Madrid and La Liga after all - where he started his managerial career with Espanyol before moving to the Premier League.

"I think that our project is so exciting," Pochettino told Sky Sports. "I am so happy and I'm so excited. I signed a new contract 10 days ago - what is going to happen tomorrow, I don't know, but I will always tell you 'football is football.'"

That's not entirely convincing, Mauricio!

Page 1 of 5 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Gonzalo Higuaín Alvaro Morata Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Chelsea want Toby Alderweireld, Real Madrid to make a €60...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Italian coach wants to take over...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Blues willing to pay £119 million...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Sergio Ramos does Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard-Gareth Bale swap deal planned, Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could replace Benzema at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: £113m bid accepted for Bale,...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most expensive Chelsea signings of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who could leave the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Rivaldo gives Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018