Premier League transfer news: Manchester United can help Chelsea sign top target, Liverpool eye £107M superstar and more – 27th November 2018

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.28K   //    28 Nov 2018, 00:40 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

All the latest Premier League news in one place!

Mauricio Pochettino eyes Serie A move in the future

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Real Madrid and Manchester United have been constantly linked with a move for Mauricio Pochettino but the Tottenham manager seems to be least interested in moving to the European giants. The Argentine has now revealed that he wishes to manage a club in Italy or take the Argentine national side.

However, Pochettino has made it clear that he does not intend to leave before his contract expires and will wait for the right opportunity but only after his stint at Spurs is done. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of Tottenham's clash against Inter Milan, the Argentine manager said, “My contract expires in four-and-a-half years - if [Spurs chairman Daniel] Levy does not fire me first.”

“Seriously, today I see myself here. I dream of winning a trophy with Tottenham, maybe the Premier League in our new stadium. In the future to also manage the Argentine team is my desire. The important thing is to be happy and I am right now.”

“Me in Serie A? I have Italian origins and it would be a wonderful experience. Argentines and Italians are very similar, for the way we live life and for our passion for football. Clearly [to work in Italy] I would need to have a better grasp of Italian, as language is fundamental to communicate with players,” added Pochettino. [Quotes via Sky Sports]

The Spurs manager then recalled the chance he had to move to Italy a few years ago. Pochettino said that he was at Espanyol when Sampdoria made contacts and showed interest in him. However, they did not make a move and he moved to Southampton after his sacking by the Spanish club.

Despite the 46-year-old saying that he does not intend to leave Tottenham in the near future, he will continuously be linked with Madrid and ManUtd as the two sides are in dire need of a manager who can bright them back to life.

