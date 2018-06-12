Premier League transfer news: 5 Clubs Alerted as Players Worth £100m Look to Terminate Contracts & More - 12 June

All the latest Premier League transfer news and reports in one place

Rohith Nair FEATURED COLUMNIST Rumors 12 Jun 2018, 18:31 IST 5.06K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

We have only two days to go for the 2018 World Cup but clubs are not losing any sleep over player transfers. 736 players have landed in Russia but the rest are very much free to travel to England in a bid to secure their futures.

We've collated all the Premier League transfer news in one place so you don't have to search far and wide for all the latest news and reports.

Premier League clubs on alert regarding situation at Sporting

Bas Dost scored 33 goals this season - available for free?

Imagine having a number of good quality players suddenly become available all at once. What's more, they could even be available for free!

Portuguese Primeira Liga side Sporting Lisbon has seen better days. After a number of problems with their president and an ultras group that attacked them, players such as goalkeeper Rui Patricio terminated their contracts.

And now, central attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, defensive midfielder William Carvalho, and right winger Gelson Martins could soon follow suit - according to Mirror.

All three players have contracts that should have ideally seen them stay at the club until 2022 or 2024. However, recent events have forced the players of the squad to come together.

It all started when there was a breakdown in the relationship between the president and the players. 19 players were arbitrarily suspended by Bruno de Carvalho after they lost to eventual champions Atletico Madrid in the Europa League.

Soon after, a few of the club's ultras stormed the training ground and attacked Sporting players. This was the final straw for Patricio who ended his 12-year stint at the club and is now on the verge of signing for newly-promoted Premier League side Wolves for free when they were initially negotiating a £16m fee.

Gelson Martins has been linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool in the past while skipper Carvalho was linked with a possible move to Everton or West Ham.

29-year-old striker Bas Dost could be the biggest capture, though - what with his 33 goals for the club in all competitions this season - and he was linked to Newcastle.