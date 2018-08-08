Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes stunning decision on future, Manchester City target having medical at Chelsea and more - Premier League transfer news, 8th August 2018

Abhijit Ajayan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19.85K   //    08 Aug 2018, 19:30 IST

Northampton Town v Manchester United - EFL Cup Third Round
Not a great time to be a Manchester United fan

With the transfer window closing in just over a day, Premier League teams are running about completing deals and why wouldn't they? It's the last chance they have to bolster their ranks before the fresh new season starts on Friday.

So, let's take a look at the transfer news and rumours that made headlines on 8th August, 2018:

Leicester City close in on 2 defensive signings

Dinamo Zagreb v Salzburg: UEFA Champions League
Filip Beknovic

According to the Daily Mirror, Leicester City have closed in on 2 defenders- Croatia u-21 Filip Benkovic (plays for Dinamo Zagreb) and Freiburg’s Turkish prospect Caglar Soyuncu.

They are getting defensive reinforcements in place as they brace themselves for a fresh bid from Manchester United.

Leicester City are likely to remain insistent on keeping Harry Maguire even if they finalize the two deals for Filip Benkovic and Caglar Soyuncu. The Foxes' manager Claude Puel is keen on having some depth at the back.

Leicester City already have Yohan Benalouane, Wes Morgan and Jonny Evans (who arrived from West Bromwich earlier this summer).

Burnley sign Matej Vydra from Derby County

Burnley have signed striker Matej Vydra from Derby County. The Czech international is Burnley's third signing of the summer.

Vydra on joining Burnley, said,

“I think five years ago I was like a kid in the Premier League. Now I feel I have more experience in English football, I speak better English and I have learned more in England, so I hope I’m a better player than five years ago."
“For the last four years I have been fighting to be in the Premier League. I haven’t done it with the teams I was playing for and sometimes it has to be done with a transfer and now I’m so happy.
“My ambition is to play in the best league in the world so thank-you to the gaffer here and to Burnley for giving me a hand to play in the Premier League and now it’s about me to show he chose the right person and hopefully I will be successful with mine and Burnley’s targets.
“I watched Burnley last season and they played with two strikers which is good for me. Last season it looked like no-one liked to come to Burnley’s home stadium and I hope we will carry on with that and also we will play nice football which the fans will love.
“The team finished seventh last season. It will be hard to do that again but it’s football and you never know what can happen. You have to enjoy what we are doing because football is the best job you can do. I can’t be more happy to play in the Premier League and I will do my best for Burnley.”
