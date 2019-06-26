×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League Transfer News: Andre Gomes signs for Everton 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
35   //    26 Jun 2019, 04:03 IST

Andre Gones playing for Barcelona
Andre Gones playing for Barcelona

What is the story?

Everton announced the signing of Andre Gomes for £22million from Barcelona. As per the reports, the Portuguese midfielder has agreed on a five-year contract, which will keep him at the Merseyside club until the end of June 2024.

In case you didn't know...

Gomes spent his loan spell with Everton last season after completing a deadline day transfer in August 2018. The midfielder made his debut for the English club in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in October 2018 at Goodison Park.

Last season, Gomes made 27 appearances for the club, scoring once from the heart of the midfield. A few weeks ago, Gomes' Portugal won the first edition of UEFA Nations League.

The heart of the matter

After signing for the Premier League side, Gomes gave an interview to EvertonTV where he told:

“I'm really happy to sign the contract with Everton – it wasn’t hard to decide, it was an easy decision and I’m very happy to have made it."
“I know the Club made a massive effort to sign me and I'm very happy and thankful to them. I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.

Thereafter, he continued to elaborate his last season's memories with the Toffees.

“Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better.
“I think the ambition here is not only for me, I think it's for all the players, the fans and the Club. We are all excited for that.”

What's next?

Gomes had a decent loan spell for Marco Silva's side last season. Everton fans would like to see the same kind of performances from the Portuguese star. Everton's first pre-season friendly against Kariobangi Sharks is scheduled for 7th July at Moi International Sports Centre.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Barcelona Andre Gomes Marco Silva Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Spurs Transfer News: London club is willing to snatch £30m rated midfielder 
RELATED STORY
Gomes undecided over Everton future – Silva
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur Transfers: Where do Spurs need to strengthen in the summer?
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea and Everton hold talks over Kurt Zouma's transfer
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid asked to pay €180 million for sensational Premier League superstar, City targeting youngster and more - January 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
10 hilarious autocorrects for footballers' names
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us