Premier League Transfer News: Andre Gomes signs for Everton

Andre Gones playing for Barcelona

What is the story?

Everton announced the signing of Andre Gomes for £22million from Barcelona. As per the reports, the Portuguese midfielder has agreed on a five-year contract, which will keep him at the Merseyside club until the end of June 2024.

In case you didn't know...

Gomes spent his loan spell with Everton last season after completing a deadline day transfer in August 2018. The midfielder made his debut for the English club in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in October 2018 at Goodison Park.

Last season, Gomes made 27 appearances for the club, scoring once from the heart of the midfield. A few weeks ago, Gomes' Portugal won the first edition of UEFA Nations League.

The heart of the matter

After signing for the Premier League side, Gomes gave an interview to EvertonTV where he told:

“I'm really happy to sign the contract with Everton – it wasn’t hard to decide, it was an easy decision and I’m very happy to have made it."

“I know the Club made a massive effort to sign me and I'm very happy and thankful to them. I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.

Thereafter, he continued to elaborate his last season's memories with the Toffees.

“Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better.

“I think the ambition here is not only for me, I think it's for all the players, the fans and the Club. We are all excited for that.”

What's next?

Gomes had a decent loan spell for Marco Silva's side last season. Everton fans would like to see the same kind of performances from the Portuguese star. Everton's first pre-season friendly against Kariobangi Sharks is scheduled for 7th July at Moi International Sports Centre.