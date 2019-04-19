×
Liverpool will only consider selling superstar for €200 million, 20-goal star advised against Arsenal move and more Premier League transfer news: April 19, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.55K   //    19 Apr 2019, 21:17 IST

Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Pogba should leave

According to former Manchester United superstar Paul Ince, Paul Pogba should leave Old Trafford in order to improve himself as a player. He stated that while people think the Frenchman should do more, he is not surrounded by players who will allow him to flourish.

Ince believes for Pogba to show his best, he has to play alongside world-class players, like Ince himself did during his time with United alongside the likes of Eric Cantona and Roy Keane.

“People will talk about Paul Pogba and say he should’ve done more,” he told Paddy Power. “But, there’s only so much he can do when he’s surrounded by the kind of players he is.

“If he was surrounded by class players, you’d get to see the real Pogba. I was fortunate enough to play with the likes of Bryan Robson, Roy Keane and Eric Cantona – world class players – and they make everyone play better.”

He then added that the club can’t expect the Frenchman to do everything and that his team-mates need to improve. Ince went as far as claiming that the Frenchman deserves to play with better players as the current crop of footballers that the Red Devils have are simply not up to the mark.

“United can’t just rely on Pogba and expect that he will do everything, people have to pull their weight and be great around him.

“Pogba needs and deserves to be in a team full of top players, and I don’t believe that’s Man United at the minute.

“When they’re in the Champions League you realise that a lot of their players just aren’t good enough.”

