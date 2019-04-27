Real Madrid to offer €200 million for 2 Manchester United superstars, Liverpool keen on signing Real Madrid target and more Premier League transfer news: April 27, 2019

Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Berbatov wants delight at Manchester United

Well, not exactly delight but signing the player the Bulgarian has advised Manchester United to sign would certainly bring some happiness to Old Trafford.

The former United forward stated that if he has someone like Van Dijk in his team, he would be relieved and that the Red Devils need someone who is strong and can pass the ball into midfield.

“Ole needs a centre-back who can control the ball, pass into midfield and not be intimidated — just like (Virgil) Van Dijk,” he said.

“If I am a striker with Van Dijk in my team, I know it will be OK. They need someone like that.”

Berbatov then added that the perfect player for such a role would be Matthijs De Ligt as the Ajax star is young, mature for his age and never looks intimidated, regardless of who he plays against.

He also praised the Dutchman’s ability on the ball and labeled him as a defender that possesses all the qualities needed to succeed, before adding that he hopes that the Red Devils could sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

“For a player so young, De Ligt's performances are incredible. He's mature, comfortable on the ball, and he is not bothered who he plays against — Ronaldo or whoever. He doesn't care, he just plays his own game.

“He moves with grace and doesn't panic on the ball. He has everything you want from a defender.

“That guy will be an unbelievable player. He's a great talent and I hope United go for him in the summer and get him.”

