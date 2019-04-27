×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid to offer €200 million for 2 Manchester United superstars, Liverpool keen on signing Real Madrid target and more Premier League transfer news: April 27, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.69K   //    27 Apr 2019, 19:01 IST

Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Premier League
Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Berbatov wants delight at Manchester United

Well, not exactly delight but signing the player the Bulgarian has advised Manchester United to sign would certainly bring some happiness to Old Trafford.

The former United forward stated that if he has someone like Van Dijk in his team, he would be relieved and that the Red Devils need someone who is strong and can pass the ball into midfield.

“Ole needs a centre-back who can control the ball, pass into midfield and not be intimidated — just like (Virgil) Van Dijk,” he said.

“If I am a striker with Van Dijk in my team, I know it will be OK. They need someone like that.”

Berbatov then added that the perfect player for such a role would be Matthijs De Ligt as the Ajax star is young, mature for his age and never looks intimidated, regardless of who he plays against.

He also praised the Dutchman’s ability on the ball and labeled him as a defender that possesses all the qualities needed to succeed, before adding that he hopes that the Red Devils could sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

“For a player so young, De Ligt's performances are incredible. He's mature, comfortable on the ball, and he is not bothered who he plays against — Ronaldo or whoever. He doesn't care, he just plays his own game.

“He moves with grace and doesn't panic on the ball. He has everything you want from a defender.

“That guy will be an unbelievable player. He's a great talent and I hope United go for him in the summer and get him.”

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Liverpool Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Real Madrid offer €30 million plus Asensio for Liverpool star but the Reds will only sell on one condition and more EPL Transfer News: April 24, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool willing to sell superstar for €170 million, Real Madrid close to completing third signing and more: Premier League transfer news - April 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds interested in Real Madrid midfielder, Turkish giants eye move for Liverpool loanee and more: March 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool will only consider selling superstar for €200 million, 20-goal star advised against Arsenal move and more Premier League transfer news: April 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Barcelona to hurt Real Madrid with signing of Liverpool superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Madrid target set to sign new deal and more – April 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Neymar wants €80 million Premier League star to join him at Real Madrid, Pochettino gives update on Spurs transfers and more - January 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer cash + Gareth Bale for Premier League superstar, Juventus to offer Paulo Dybala + €50 million for Liverpool superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid offer Isco plus €50 million for Liverpool star along with insane wages, Bale suggested to join Manchester United and more Premier League transfer news: March 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree personal terms with Premier League star, Liverpool to beat Barcelona to sign French superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool could sign Real Madrid superstar on one condition, Chelsea offer €30 million for Fabregas replacement and more - January 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us