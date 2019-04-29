Manchester United want €65 million Liverpool target, Superstar’s Real Madrid deal very likely to happen for €150 million and more Premier League transfer news: April 29, 2019

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Ozil should be sold

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell is of the opinion that Mesut Ozil should be sold in order to raise funds to sign new players. Campbell was blunt in his assessment, claiming that Ozil would have been gone if he was the one pulling the strings.

He stated that while Ozil is an incredibly gifted player, he can’t do enough for the Gunners, which is why he should be let go.

"If it was up to me, he’d be gone," he said. “I don’t think he can contribute enough to Arsenal. With the set-up and the way the Premier League is going, I don’t think he does enough.

“Is he a wonderfully gifted player? Of course he is. But the way his talent is going, he doesn’t do enough for me.”

Campbell believes that the wages that Ozil is on could actually be used to bring in four versatile players and he thinks that it should be the fact that takes the priority right now.

“On his wage, that could bring in four players. And it might be four versatile players. On one person’s wage you get four opportunities to improve the squad, that must take priority.”

Campbell believes that “functional” players are destroying Arsenal but that should not be the case with Arsenal, which is why he believes more players of that sort are necessary to the club.

“More functional players get the better of Arsenal and are undoing them. That should never undo Arsenal because the club should have that in abundance. Arsenal haven’t had that type of player in recent years and they need to get that back.”

