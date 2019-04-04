Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid will sell Raphael Varane to Manchester United on one condition, Chelsea and United target up for sale and more, April 4, 2019

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! April is already here and the transfer window is just a few more weeks away from opening.

This summer is going to be a huge one – like every other – and here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership.

Wolves sign Raul Jimenez

Wolves have completed the signing of Raul Jimenez. The forward was on loan at the club since the beginning of the season and now his temporary deal has been made permanent by the club.

Wolves paid £32 million to seal the deal and according to the sporting director Kevin Thelwell of the club, it was well worth it as Jimenez has been in good form ever since he stepped foot in the Premier League.

According to Thelwell, Jimenez’s impact has been apparent since the first day itself as he has helped the club with his goals and assists.

“The impact Raul has made during his short time at the club has been fantastic and we’re delighted that he’ll be part of the club’s long-term future.

“From the second he walked through the door, he settled straight into the group, and that reflects in his performance, with Raul providing assists and overall selfless performances, as well as obviously goals.”

He then went on to state that the former Atletico Madrid forward’s goal in the Premier League and FA Cup were pivotal for the team and that his signing is a testament to the competitive nature and ambition of the club.

“His goals in the Premier League and FA Cup have been vital to this season’s success and we’re looking forward to seeing him contribute even more during what will be an exciting end to the season in both competitions.

Advertisement

“Raul’s permanent signing shows the ambition of this football club and the determination to make sure the future is an exciting one.”

🔼🔽 Transfer news LIVE: All the latest rumours and gossip as Man Utd plan a major overhaul, Barcelona plot a Philippe Coutinho swap deal and Premier League sides look ahead to the summer window #MUFC #CFC #LFC #AFC https://t.co/h56Mt96htU — Luke Gardener (@LukeGardener82) April 4, 2019

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement