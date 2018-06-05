Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal confirm first signing, Real Madrid want Liverpool star & more - 5 June 2018

All the latest Premier League transfer news and rumours in one place

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Rumors 05 Jun 2018, 19:37 IST
13.63K

It's a new day with more transfer murmurs and reports doing the rounds. Premier League clubs have swung into action and many have already set up advanced negotiations with their targets while some are still identifying players who could make the cut at the club.

We have collated all the Premier League transfer news in one place so you don't have to hunt far and wide for all the latest gossip in the European transfer market. We have been keeping our ear to the ground to bring you news every day and these are the major transfer reports that have been doing the rounds today.

Diogo Dalot to have medical at Manchester United this week

Pacos de Ferreira v Porto - Primeira Liga
FC Porto full-back Diogo Dalot is close to a move to Manchester United

According to Sky Sports, Porto defender Diogo Dalot will be having his medical at Manchester United this week. The two clubs have reportedly agreed on a fee for the right-back to move to Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old has a €20m (£17.4m) release clause in his contract and it is not yet clear whether United are paying the full amount to secure his services.

A product of Porto's youth academy, Dalot is capable of playing as a right-back as well as a left-back. What remains to be seen is whether Mourinho will play him on the right or left.

Dalot is six feet tall and right-footed. He is also capable of playing as a wing-back - which is what he did when Porto B played a three-man defence.

Since he is only 19, Mourinho may not play him in the first team straight away. This looks like a signing to secure the club's future in defence with both Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young entering the final year of their contract at the Old Trafford club.

Matteo Darmian is expected to leave Manchester United this summer so Dalot will be a replacement for him rather than one for the veteran full-backs currently in the side. He has only played six times for Porto's senior side after making his debut in February this year.

Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Manchester United
