Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal want Manchester United star, Chelsea hold talks with £44m youngster & more - 4 June 2018

All the latest Premier League transfer news and rumours in one place.

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Rumors 04 Jun 2018, 20:34 IST
7.45K

It's been another busy day for Premier League clubs around England who have been looking to tie up deals before the 2018 World Cup kicks off. Fret not, for we have all the best and juicy EPL transfer news and rumours curated for you in one place. 

The summer transfer window has been open for quite a while in England and it closes on 9 August - just before the new season kicks off.

Arsenal to sign Marouane Fellaini for free?

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford
Marouane Fellaini will be a free agent this summer

According to reports in Metro, Arsenal have suddenly emerged as surprise contenders to sign Marouane Fellaini. The big Belgian midfielder - who cost United £27.5m in 2013 - will be a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Metro claim he has already rejected two offers from United and that the Gunners will now meet his representatives this week.

Manchester United have tried to convince him to sign a new deal with manager Jose Mourinho also quite vocal about securing his services before the World Cup.

“He knows I want him to stay, the club wants him to stay," Mourinho had said last month."He has an offer from us and it’s up to him to say yes or no."

Fellaini has been selected in Belgium's World Cup squad and the Red Devils had hoped he would sign his extension before he travelled to Russia for the World Cup.

According to reports, Fellaini was unimpressed with the way the Old Trafford club has handled his contract extension and is ready to move on. He also wanted a significant pay-rise. The 30-year-old is currently on £80,000 per week.

Arsenal are on a tight budget this summer after spending big on Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season. So it makes sense that they are going after free agents with Stephan Lichtsteiner also linked.

AC Milan had also been in the running but the Serie A club have run into trouble with respect to Financial Fair Play and now face exclusion from European competition. While Milan did not qualify for the Champions League, they did qualify for the Europa League.

However, if they are found guilty, chances are that Fellaini may not move to Italy and would rather stay in England to continue his career.

