Premier League transfer news: Chelsea star wanted by Barcelona, Liverpool lead race for talented midfielder and more - November 4, 2018

Barca want to sign their long-term target

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news for the day! With the January transfer window approaching soon, several media outlets are weaving stories on the possible transfers.

And here are the biggest rumours of the day…

#5 Managers discuss winter plans

It is an obvious thing for managers to be asked about their winter plans from November itself. And this is exactly the case as both the managers of Chelsea and Liverpool have spoken about their plans for the winter.

First off, we start with Maurizio Sarri. The Italian has transformed Chelsea into a team that not only plays beautiful football but also wins. However, his squad may be lacking a proper scoring striker.

But even then, according to the former Napoli manager, he hasn’t asked the club for any signings as he believes that the current squad is good enough for a top-four finish.

“I didn’t ask anything about it to my club at the moment,” he said.

“At the moment I think we can stay with these players and be competitive.

“Maybe not for the top but we have to try to arrive close to the top.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are currently tied on points with Manchester City and are only behind in terms of goal difference. The German has done a great job with his team and is of the opinion that the club won’t look to sign anyone and will, instead, focus on using the team they already have.

“It doesn’t look like we will be too busy, to be honest but it all depends on injuries and things like that,” he said.

“I don’t think there is any reason to do something really big like bring in another striker.

“We have all what we need. Our job now is to use the quality we have.”

