Premier League transfer news: Chelsea, United and Spurs desperate to land €100 million superstar and more – October 15, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
Rumors
15 Oct 2018, 21:18 IST

A war to ensue?
A war to ensue?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! It is picking up slowly, isn’t it? As days pass by and the January transfer window comes close, the Premier League clubs in the rumour mill become as active a hungry lion when it sees its prey.

Now that we got that terrible analogy out of the way, let’s have a look at some of the biggest stories of the day!

#5 Mormon rejected move to West Ham

La Liga mid-table clubs are always a good place for any Premier League club to look at. After all, they produce some of the finest talents in the world and it is of little wonder that this decade has seen a flux of Spanish players in the Premier League.

West Ham wanted to sign such a talent in the summer but couldn’t because the player didn’t want to move. According to Real Betis’ Loren Moron, West Ham had approached him but he opted to stay with Betis because he wanted to make a name for himself at the club that produced him from their youth academy.

"It is true there were several clubs who contacted me regarding their interest and we had one firm proposal from them (West Ham)," Loren said.

"I did not want to throw away the opportunity I have here at Betis after moving through the youth system and playing for the reserve side.

He then added that he let his agents and close ones know about his decision to stay and that now, he is reaping the rewards of his decision.

"I let my agents know, I told my parents and friends and told them that my intention was to stay and continue here. Now I am finally reaping what I sowed a long time ago and I am enjoying my time here a lot."

Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
