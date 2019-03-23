Premier League transfer news: Coutinho has been offered to Manchester United, Arsenal target wanted to move to the Premier League and more – March 23, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Duncan Castles on Eden Hazard

Journalist Duncan Castles believes that the deal to bring Eden Hazard to the Santiago Bernabeu is going to take some time to be completed. He thinks that the way Florentino Perez’s recruitments methods from the past is a testament to his claim.

He stated that the Galacticos first make the player know that he is wanted by them and then contact the club where the player belongs and make small offers initially. He also added that Perez waits for the player to exert pressure on the club, which brings the price down the level Madrid want.

“One of the things with Hazard though is I would suspect that this will be a deal that goes a long way through the transfer window,” he told The Transfer Window podcast.

“I think if you look at the way that [Florentino Perez] has tended to recruit players in the past, they make these approaches, they make it clear to the player that he’s wanted. They get the player onboard.

“Then they go to the club that owns the player’s contract and they put lowball offers in and wait for the pressure to be exerted on the club and them to assess their options, and that club try and get the biggest transfer fee possible and, generally, it goes down close to the wire in the transfer window as that negation process goes through with Madrid confident that they will get the best price because they know the player wants to come to them.”

As a result, Chelsea have to make a difficult choice.

“And in a situation like this, Madrid knowing that Chelsea have got a difficult choice because they will lose him for nothing in a year’s time.”

