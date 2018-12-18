×
English club close to signing Isco for relatively bargain price, Chelsea openly admit interest in English striker and more Premier League transfer news, December 18, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
846   //    18 Dec 2018, 21:21 IST

Off to the Premier League?
Off to the Premier League?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day.

#5 Graeme Souness on Mourinho sacking

And so it has happened, Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho and have relieved him off his duties at the Old Trafford. This was really expected for former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness.

According to him, Mourinho and his agent made it apparent that the Portuguese was close to being sacked as Jorge Mendes revealed last week that his client is happy at Old Trafford.

This is something Souness inferred as a warning by the Portuguese that the Old Trafford outfit will have to pay his termination clause in full if they were to get rid of him.

"The writing has been on the wall for several weeks,” the Scot said. “I think there was something that happened last week that certainly told me that the end was imminent.

“It’s when his agent issued a statement saying how happy he was there to be seeing out his contract. That’s a classic case of a warning shot to the directors at Man Utd, (saying): ‘If you’re thinking about it, you’re going to have to pay him.’”

Souness stated that as a manager, Mourinho must have picked up the lack of communication from the Manchester United board, which is why he would have seen his sack coming.

As a result, the legendary former Liverpool superstar isn’t surprised by the ax falling on Mourinho’s neck.

“You know when you’re a manager and that happens to you, you get a feel for it.

“You understand that maybe someone is not picking up the phone to you and you’re not having the same communication with people above you.

“So I think he would’ve known this was coming. So I’m not surprised.”

