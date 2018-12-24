×
Premier League transfer news: Arsenal target up for sale, Real Madrid preparing mega-offer for superstar and more - December 24, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
24 Dec 2018, 23:03 IST

Emery could be happy with this
Emery could be happy with this

Hello and welcome to the Premier League's latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the latest stories surrounding the Premier League

#5 Klopp on January window

Liverpool might be table-toppers at the moment and also unbeaten in the league, however, there is some uncertainty over the Reds and their title challenge. The Merseyside outfit have an excellent starting XI but injuries in defense have seemingly left them short.

As a result, there are whispers around the transfer rumour mill that the Reds could sign some cover for the crunch months of the season. And now, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that the door for signings in January is open.

"I'm very happy with what I've got but I've always said, you don't know," said Klopp. "I'll keep the door open.”

He then emphasized the importance of being ready for the hectic schedule in the latter half of the season and confessed that he could use the January window should something “dramatically change.”

"If some things happen, then we need to have a look. A monstrous number of games are coming up. It is really important that we can react.

"If something dramatically changes, we will need to have a look but if nothing happens, then we will not do anything."

As mentioned earlier, the Reds have lost two defenders to injury and according to Klopp, it is something that leaves them short. He also added that while James Milner can play in a number of positions, there are not many players in Liverpool who could do that.

"We don't have that many options anymore because we have two injured centre-halves, so that immediately limits everything," said Klopp.

"We are not that versatile. Yes, [James] Milner can play five or six different positions, that is not a problem for him, but there are not a lot of players who can play that many positions.”

