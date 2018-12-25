×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League transfer news: Hazard to Dortmund opens door for Pulisic to Chelsea, Madrid to let Bale go to bring dream manager and more - December 25, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.92K   //    25 Dec 2018, 22:01 IST

A target for Chelsea
A target for Chelsea

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! Hello and welcome to the Premier League's latest transfer news and rumours! Santa Claus might not be real but the presents are.

And today, we shall gift you the biggest transfer stories surrounding the Premier League on Christmas day!

#5 Paul Ince wants Poch at United

The obvious choice for almost every Manchester United fan for the next permanent manager of the Red Devils is Mauricio Pochettino. While Zinedine Zidane is also a favourite, it is the Spurs boss that has the most vocal supporters.

According to legendary former Manchester United superstar Paul Ince, the Red Devils should hire a manager that endorses quality football – something that no manager has been able to do in the post-Alex Ferguson era.

“For me, whoever comes in permanently has to play football in the right style. David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho are all good managers, but they have never played the United way,” he said.

As a result, the only person he sees fit for such a task is Mauricio Pochettino. Ince believes that Pochettino would not only make them play beautiful football but will also make them title challengers.

However, he wasn’t sure as to whether Pochettino would want to take over the “mess” at Old Trafford, especially with the likes of Real Madrid interested in his signature.

“That points me to one obvious choice, Mauricio Pochettino. His brand of football is exactly what Man United need, and it would allow them to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Man City.

“The major issue with Pochettino is, realistically, will he even want to go to Man United? Will he not be thinking, I could hold on and go to Real Madrid or Barcelona? Let’s be honest, the club is in a mess.

“Whoever comes in is inheriting a wreck and it’s whether Pochettino would want that hassle.”

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Christian Pulisic EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Premier League transfer news: Manchester City eye €70M...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Eden Hazard wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: New hope in winger chase, Blues...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Real Madrid plotting swap deal for...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Official bid for 20-year-old...
RELATED STORY
Dortmund star shuts door to United because of Mourinho,...
RELATED STORY
Barca lose out on defender, Liverpool to sign world-class...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea want €700 million...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United win race to sign Barcelona target for...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for Manchester City star, Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 19
Tomorrow FUL WOL 06:00 PM Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow BUR EVE 08:30 PM Burnley vs Everton
Tomorrow CRY CAR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow LEI MAN 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LIV NEW 08:30 PM Liverpool vs Newcastle
Tomorrow MAN HUD 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow TOT AFC 08:30 PM Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow BRI ARS 10:45 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
27 Dec WAT CHE 01:00 AM Watford vs Chelsea
28 Dec SOU WES 01:15 AM Southampton vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us