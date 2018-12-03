×
Manchester United win race to sign Barcelona target for over €80 million, Chelsea make bid for Hazard replacement and more Premier League transfer news: December 3, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.20K   //    03 Dec 2018, 20:58 IST

A big win for Mourinho
A big win for Mourinho

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours. December has arrived and winter is here. With this, not only do we need clothes to keep ourselves warm but also someone to keep us updated about the happenings in the rumour mill.

While we can’t help you with the first part, we certainly can do something about the second as we bring to you the biggest stories in the Premier League transfer mill here…

#5 Mourinho refuses to rule out move for defender

Manchester United went the entire summer transfer window without signing any central defender, much to the frustration of manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese never hid the fact that he wanted better defenders and Woodward’s inability to bring one in actually resulted in a problem in their relationship.

However, it seems as though the Red Devils will go back into the market for a central defender in the winter. There have been a few names linked and one of them is Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to Jose Mourinho, however, he can’t reveal anything about the club’s supposed interest in the player. His reasoning was that he doesn’t talk about players that don’t play for Manchester United.

“He is a Napoli player,” Mourinho told reporters. “And I don’t speak about players from other clubs.”

He then stated that regardless of the situation – whether the stories be true or false – he simply can’t answer them and predicted that he would be asked more about this in the upcoming press conferences.

“I cannot answer your question. If is true, if it’s not true, I cannot answer to your question.

“Maybe your question is the first one about the market and maybe the next press conference I have two more questions, and maybe the next press conference I have three more.”

