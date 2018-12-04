×
Real Madrid agree deal for Manchester City star, Chelsea lead race to sign £70 million Bundesliga superstar and more Premier League transfer news: December 4, 2018

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
04 Dec 2018, 20:41 IST

Pep Guardiola won't be too pleased to know this
Pep Guardiola won't be too pleased to know this

December is upon us and there's a lot of football happening all around. January is less than a month away and this time, we expect a lot of high-profile deals to go over the line in the winter transfer window.

We certainly do not expect the Premier League clubs to shy away from splashing the cash in January. As such, we have some very exciting updates on the transfer front and we have gathered the best ones of the day for you.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top Premier League transfer rumours and updates that made headlines on 4th January, 2018.

Inter not ready to offer any discounts for Manchester United target Milan Skriniar

Skriniar is growing in reputation as one of the best young centre-backs in the world
Skriniar is growing in reputation as one of the best young centre-backs in the world

Manchester United, in their desperate attempt to sign a reliable centre-back, has knocked on more doors than one can shake a stick at. Now as per, FcInterNews.it via Inside Futbol, Inter Milan are not willing to cut their asking price for Milan Skriniar.

Inter Milan want an amount between €100 million to €120 million for the Manchester United and Barcelona target. Skriniar is growing in reputation as one of the finest young centre-backs in the game right now.

Manchester United are understood to have made a move for him in the summer but the Nerrazurri rebuffed their move. Skriniar was not keen on moving either after having spent only one season at the San Siro at the time.

However, the factor that keeps Manchester United optimistic in their hunt is that Milan Skriniar and Inter Milan are yet to agree on a new deal with Inter deeming the Slovakian internationals' wage demands a bit exorbitant.

However, that has not coerced the Serie A giants to lower their asking price for the young defender. Manchester United are reportedly still monitoring his situation.

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
