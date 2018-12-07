Dortmund star shuts door to United because of Mourinho, Real Madrid willing to swap Bale and Asensio for €300 million PL duo and more Premier League transfer news: December 7, 2018

#5 Berbatov and Wise on Chelsea

Chelsea started their season with a bang but had their unbeaten run halted by Tottenham Hotspur. After that defeat, the Blues lost another game and this time, it was against Wolves.

The loss brought the problems with the London club to the surface as their strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud haven’t been consistent so far this season, prompting Chelsea fans to urge the club to sign a forward.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov, however, is of the opinion that the Blues won’t be looking for a new forward in the market because Morata and Giroud are “good players”.

He also added that the responsibility of scoring is not only up to the striker.

“There's been a lot of talk about Chelsea needing a new striker in January, with Alvaro Morata missing chances and Olivier Giroud not scoring,” he said.

“But I don't think they'll go into the market.

“These are two good players and, as I've said many times in the past, it's not just up to the centre-forward to score the goals.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea star Dennis Wise has stated that he hopes for Eden Hazard to stay with the Blues as he is a great player.

"It’s very important because he’s such a quality player,” he said.

"Every Chelsea fan would love to keep him and hopefully we can tie him up for longer.”

Wise believes that the only way to keep Hazard is to qualify for the Champions League this season and then sign players that can make them a strong candidate to win titles.

"But the important thing from Hazard’s point of view is what other personnel comes in at Chelsea Football Club and whether they can get back into the Champions League.

"He wants to play Champions League football – he hasn’t this year – but if they can get that spot for next year and add a couple of top quality players then it can [help] change his mind.

