Premier League Transfer News: Djibril Sidibe joins Everton on loan from Monaco

Everton have officially announced the signing of AS Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe on a season-long loan deal.

Sidibe started his footballing career with French side Troyes before making his professional debut with the club in 2010. Sidibe moved to Lille in 2012 and joined AS Monaco in 2016.

At Monaco, Sidibe became one of the best full-backs in the world as the Stade Louis II outfit shocked Paris Saint-Germain to win the Ligue 1 title in the 2016/17 season. However, the 27-year-old has not been able to reproduce his title-winning performances in the seasons that have followed.

Sidibe has made thus far made 113 appearances for Monaco, scoring six times.

Everton have confirmed the signing of French World Cup winner Sidibe from Monaco on a season-long deal with an option to buy.

Sidibe told evertontv,

"I was very happy to hear a historic and big club like Everton was thinking of signing me.

"It was very easy for me. I did not have to reflect for too long before making my decision to come here.

"Everton are recruiting with the intent to win trophies and play on the biggest stage.I am 100 per cent motivated and ready to help the Club achieve its goals and to achieve my own individual goals.”

Everton boss Marco Silva was also delighted with the signing of Sidibe,

"Djibril has fantastic experience, winning titles and playing many matches in a competitive league. He is a World Cup winner and he has the hunger to achieve much more in his career.

"It is important to have different options in each position and with Djibril and Seamus [Coleman] we now have two high-quality right-backs.

"Djibril has also shown to me he has a real desire to play for Everton and be part of the big things we are trying to create."

Sidibe is the sixth new signing to arrive at Goodison Park this summer, following the likes of Jonas Lossl, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean

Everton will start their new Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace at Selhurs Park on Saturday.