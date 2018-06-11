Premier League transfer news: Eden Hazard decides future, Manchester United star wanted by Premier League rivals - 11 June 2018

A star Chelsea player may also be leaving the club apart from Hazard.

Eden Hazard may leave the club in the summer transfer window

Today's Premier League transfer news includes the big guns of the Premier League battling it out to secure some key signatures.

After Liverpool failed in their quest to sign Lyon's Nabil Fekir, they turn to targets in other areas of the pitch as they are keen to secure the signature of a goalkeeper, and have been linked to a host of goalkeepers in England and other parts of Europe.

Premier League rivals Chelsea, may lost their star player Eden Hazard, who has hinted previously about leaving the club; he finally speaks up about his future.

Chelsea and Liverpool to battle to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen

Jasper Cillessen has played second fiddle to ter Stegen at Barca

Premier League rivals, Chelsea and Liverpool, are keen to sign the 29-year-old Dutchman, who is said to be displeased at not being given enough opportunities.Unhappy at playing second fiddle to German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen at Barcelona, Jasper Cillessen has demanded a move away from the Nou Camp, according to Mundo Deportivo.

With Thibaut Courtois contract set to expire next summer, Chelsea will have to sell the big Belgian if he doesn't agree to a new contract or lose him on a free next season. PSG and Atletico Madrid, his former club, are interested in signing him, and Chelsea will have to replace him with able hands, hence the speculation surrounding a move for Jasper Cillessen.

Meanwhile, it seems like Jurgen Klopp is determined to replace Loris Karius as Liverpool's No. 1 as Liverpool have been linked with several goalkeepers recently, including Roma's Alisson. Cillessen will fit perfectly in Liverpool's style of play of building from defence.

But the two English clubs aren't the only ones interested in signing the Barca No. 2. Italian club Napoli are also in the race to sign the Dutchman to replace former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who has moved on free transfer to AC Milan.