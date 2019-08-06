×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League Transfer News: Former Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill joins Crystal Palace

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
136   //    06 Aug 2019, 07:51 IST

Gary Cahill
Gary Cahill

What's the story?

Crystal Palace have officially signed Gary Cahill. The 33-year-old veteran centre back was available for free after having not been offered a new contract by Chelsea.

In case you didn't know

Gary Cahill, an Aston Villa Academy product, made his professional debut for the club in 2004. The defender spent four seasons at Villa Park before moving to Bolton Wanderers in 2008. Another four seasons later Cahill was yet again on the move, this time joining Chelsea in 2012.

Gary Cahill spent eight seasons in Chelsea winning almost every major honour available with the club before finally making his last appearance for The Blues last season. Cahill made over 290 appearances and scored 25 times for the blues across all competitions.

The heart of the matter

Gary Cahill has officially joined Crystal Palace on a two-year deal. The former England international was unveiled along with the club's much anticipated third kit.

Gary Cahill, while speaking in his first official interview as a Palace player said:

I’m hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can.I feel like I’m in great shape and whoever I play for, I’d like to think that I give it 110% and leave everything out there, so hopefully that will be good enough for the manager, my team-mates and also the fans

Former England manager Roy Hodgson was delighted at having one of his old boys joining the club

I’m delighted that Gary has joined us. He’s a fantastic footballer who brings a wealth of international and Premier League experience. Having worked alongside Gary during my time as England manager, I know that he is going to be a valuable asset and I’m so happy to be working with him again

What's next

Crystal Palace will start their Premier League campaign on Saturday against Everton at Selhurst Park.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Crystal Palace Gary Cahill EPL Transfer News & Rumors Chelsea Transfer News Premier League Teams 2019/20
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Crystal Palace reject United's £50m bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners prepare bid for Wilfried Zaha who wants Crystal Palace exit
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Wilfried Zaha expresses desire to leave Crystal Palace amid Gunners' interest
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to meet Crystal Palace to speed up Wan-Bissaka deal, Gary Neville reveals why the Red Devils are struggling to sign players, and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 January deadline day signings
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Crystal Palace rejects a £50million bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Best all-time Chelsea XI
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reach an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us