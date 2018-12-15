×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League transfer news: Fulham want Chelsea star, experienced defender gives update on United move and more - December 15, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.44K   //    15 Dec 2018, 19:18 IST

Decisions to make for Sarri
Decisions to make for Sarri

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Premier League clubs thus far…

#5 Pogba to Real

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been touted for a move to Real Madrid. The Frenchman hasn’t had a great time at the Theatre of Dreams, constantly finding himself on the wrong pages of Jose Mourinho’s book.

As a result, there have been various reports of the midfielder wanting a move away from the club. And according to Manchester United star Andrei Kanchelskis, he is going to want to move to Madrid in the summer as the style of the Premier League doesn’t suit him.

“I think Paul Pogba will be seeking a move to Real Madrid this summer. I don’t think his style of play is suited for the Premier League,” Andrei Kanchelskis said.

Kanchelskis believes that La Liga or Serie A are the places where the best of Paul Pogba could be witnessed. He also added that he would be better for Real Madrid than their archrivals Barcelona.

“We will see his brilliance in the Italian or Spanish league. He may not suit the Barcelona style of play, but he’s perfect for Real Madrid. He’ll be able to express himself more freely on the field for them.”

Finally, he stated that Pogba should consider leaving United, where he hasn’t been at his best, and find a club that suits him – as Napoli did to Diego Maradona.

"Pogba has failed to show consistency with his performances since joining United and it’s time for a change. If Pogba wants to go down as a great, he needs to find a team that suits his play. Maradona never found his feet properly at Barcelona but turned in to a world beater at Napoli and I think this could be the same for Pogba.”

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Andreas Granqvist EPL Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Dortmund star shuts door to United because of Mourinho,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for Manchester City star, Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Twist in Hazard transfer saga,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to demand €700 million for superstar, Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester City eye €70M...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea duo worth over €300...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer roundup: Chelsea want €500...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea ahead of Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid to sign three...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us