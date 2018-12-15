Premier League transfer news: Fulham want Chelsea star, experienced defender gives update on United move and more - December 15, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Premier League clubs thus far…

#5 Pogba to Real

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been touted for a move to Real Madrid. The Frenchman hasn’t had a great time at the Theatre of Dreams, constantly finding himself on the wrong pages of Jose Mourinho’s book.

As a result, there have been various reports of the midfielder wanting a move away from the club. And according to Manchester United star Andrei Kanchelskis, he is going to want to move to Madrid in the summer as the style of the Premier League doesn’t suit him.

“I think Paul Pogba will be seeking a move to Real Madrid this summer. I don’t think his style of play is suited for the Premier League,” Andrei Kanchelskis said.

Kanchelskis believes that La Liga or Serie A are the places where the best of Paul Pogba could be witnessed. He also added that he would be better for Real Madrid than their archrivals Barcelona.

“We will see his brilliance in the Italian or Spanish league. He may not suit the Barcelona style of play, but he’s perfect for Real Madrid. He’ll be able to express himself more freely on the field for them.”

Finally, he stated that Pogba should consider leaving United, where he hasn’t been at his best, and find a club that suits him – as Napoli did to Diego Maradona.

"Pogba has failed to show consistency with his performances since joining United and it’s time for a change. If Pogba wants to go down as a great, he needs to find a team that suits his play. Maradona never found his feet properly at Barcelona but turned in to a world beater at Napoli and I think this could be the same for Pogba.”

