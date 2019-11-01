Premier League Transfer News: Isco to be courted by PL heavyweights

Isco could be eyeing an exit from Real Madrid.

What's the story?

If reports from the Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo are to be believed, Premier League side Arsenal are willing to fight it out with their domestic rivals Manchester City for Real Madrid playmaker Isco Alarcon, who has fallen out of favour with Zinedine Zidane.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid shelled out €30 million in the summer of 2013 to sign Isco from Malaga star. The Spaniard has gone on to share in Los Blancos' collective success at the Spanish capital, bagging 14 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League and one La Liga title. However, the 27-year-old's relationship with Zidane is frayed, to say the least and he could be deemed surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Isco is yet to play in the UEFA Champions League appearance this season while he has made only two La Liga starts so far.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly identified the Los Blancos outcast as a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, who has been iced out of the first-team picture at the Emirates stadium.

The 30-year-old Ozil has made only three appearances so far this season, out of which, two came in the Carabao Cup and one in the Premier League.

While Isco Alarcon is currently valued at €60 million, it is believed that the Gunners are prepared to battle it out with Manchester City as Pep Guardiola believes that the Spaniard is a replacement for his compatriot David Silva.

What's next?

Following their Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Liverpool, the Gunners would now turn their attention towards the Premier League where they'll be hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium.