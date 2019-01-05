×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League transfer news: Gareth Bale rejects huge offers from two Premier League giants, Klopp gives transfer update and more - January 5, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
91   //    05 Jan 2019, 19:58 IST

Bale rejects offers
Bale rejects offers

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Premier League on January 5, 2019.

#5 Zola implores Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay

English players seem to be in demand in Germany as Bayern Munich are among the latest club to have an Englishman on their radar. After the success of Jadon Sancho with Dortmund, Bayern Munich want to get their own Englishman in the form of Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Meanwhile, Chelsea assistant manager has acknowledged the interest of the Bavarians for the talented youngster. However, he hopes that he rejects them in favour of staying at Chelsea because he is in their long-term plans.

“I know Bayern is very interested in him, but we're interested in him as well,” Zola said.

“We've proposed with him a contract for quite a while, so we're waiting to see what the player thinks about that. We certainly value him as a player.”

Zola then admitted that while the player hasn’t played much at the Stamford Bridge, he has assured him personally that staying with the Londoners won’t be a waste of his time as he would still get better.

“I know he hasn't played probably as much as he wanted, but this is down to the quality of the players in front of him. I've already told the player: it's not a waste of time. It's a time in which you can really get better because you are pushed to do more.”

Finally, he urged the youngster to sign a deal with the Londoners and continue his football education at the Stamford Bridge.

"I hope Callum is using this time in a wise way. It will do a very good thing for his football. Hopefully, he'll sign a contract with us."

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale EPL Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Premier League transfer news: Tottenham worried about...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Argentine star's agent is...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manolas to United, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United waiting for only...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Update from Klopp,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United want £162m Real...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United eye €100...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea star eyed by Barcelona, Real Madrid put...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool forward linked to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us