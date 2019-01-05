Premier League transfer news: Gareth Bale rejects huge offers from two Premier League giants, Klopp gives transfer update and more - January 5, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Premier League on January 5, 2019.

#5 Zola implores Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay

English players seem to be in demand in Germany as Bayern Munich are among the latest club to have an Englishman on their radar. After the success of Jadon Sancho with Dortmund, Bayern Munich want to get their own Englishman in the form of Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Meanwhile, Chelsea assistant manager has acknowledged the interest of the Bavarians for the talented youngster. However, he hopes that he rejects them in favour of staying at Chelsea because he is in their long-term plans.

“I know Bayern is very interested in him, but we're interested in him as well,” Zola said.

“We've proposed with him a contract for quite a while, so we're waiting to see what the player thinks about that. We certainly value him as a player.”

Zola then admitted that while the player hasn’t played much at the Stamford Bridge, he has assured him personally that staying with the Londoners won’t be a waste of his time as he would still get better.

“I know he hasn't played probably as much as he wanted, but this is down to the quality of the players in front of him. I've already told the player: it's not a waste of time. It's a time in which you can really get better because you are pushed to do more.”

Finally, he urged the youngster to sign a deal with the Londoners and continue his football education at the Stamford Bridge.

"I hope Callum is using this time in a wise way. It will do a very good thing for his football. Hopefully, he'll sign a contract with us."

