Tottenham make contact for Dani Alves, Manchester United eye fresh talks for Harry Maguire despite huge asking price and more Premier League transfer news, July 11, 2019

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

Tottenham want Dani Alves

Former Barcelona star and the most decorated player of all time Dani Alves is wanted by Tottenham, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast.

The Brazilian is currently a free agent and only recently won the Copa America captaining Brazil while also being named as the player of the tournament. Castles believes that there has been contact regarding a move for Alves to Spurs and that it would be strange because Spurs prefer signing players who are young and have a resale value.

“I understand that there’s been contact with Tottenham Hotspur about the possibility of Dani moving there in what would seem quite a strange addition for Tottenham, given that this is a club that’s focused on younger players, players whose value will increase, players they can get on reasonably cheap salaries,” he said.

Dabbur defends Salah

Israel star Munas Dabbur was linked with a move to Liverpool in January this year, but there was a report which claimed that Mohamed Salah had threatened the Reds to leave if they signed him.

However, Dabbur himself has rubbished the claims by stating that the Reds never made an official offer and that the story surrounding Salah wasn’t true because his Egyptian friends assured him that Salah never made a demand like that.

“There was never an official offer [from Liverpool]. They were only linked with me because I was in England on vacation,” he explained.

“That story isn’t true. I have Egyptian friends who spoke with Salah and he assured them that he had never said he did not want me in Liverpool,” Dabbur said.

“We will play soon against Liverpool (in Boston, on July 21). I hope we see Salah and I’m sure we’ll talk.”

