Juventus increase offer to €67 million for Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt, Everton join race for Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe, and more Premier League transfer news: July 12, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
893   //    12 Jul 2019, 21:45 IST

De Ligt with the Netherlands team durinUEFA Nations League Final
De Ligt with the Netherlands team during the UEFA Nations League Final

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

#5 Bad blood between United and Inter

Manchester United’s relationship with Inter is not at the very best of places according to Kaveh Solhekol. He claimed that the two have some bad blood between them from the time United wanted to sign Ivan Perisic.

He stated that the Red Devils offered €45 million but the Nerazzurri refused to sell him for anything less than €50 million, which is something the Old Trafford outfit may not have forgotten.

"There is some sort of bad blood between the two clubs," Solhekol said.
"Two years ago Manchester United were desperate to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.
"They offered €45m but Inter wanted €50 Euros and refused to sell over just €5m, and I think some people at Manchester United may remember how they behaved over that."

Solhekol then broke down the details of the offer made by Inter, claiming that the Italian outfit aren’t paying what the Red Devils want.

"Inter Milan want to take him on loan for £9m and then pay £27m next summer and another £27m the following one.
"But that only adds up to £63m which is still short of Manchester United's valuation and at the same time they'd be getting a world-class striker for just £9m.”
#4 Juventus raise offer for de Ligt

Matthijs De Ligt is a defender in demand and according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Juventus have raised their offer for the Ajax captain to €67 million. They had initially offered only €50 million for the youngster.

The report further claims that the Old Lady want to present the Dutchman to the fans when Ronaldo returns from his vacation.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Sergej Milinković-Savić EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
