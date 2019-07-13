×
Premier League transfer news: Nabil Fekir could push Lo Celso to Tottenham, Real Madrid's departure operation enters phase 2, and more - July 13, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
48   //    13 Jul 2019, 21:11 IST

Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino
Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

#4 Fekir could leave Lyon, which might benefit Spurs

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir was very close to joining Liverpool last summer but the move fell through right at the very end. However, he could still leave Lyon this summer as club president Jean-Michel Aulas thinks that Fekir could leave the club.

He stated that he respected the wishes of the players that have left earlier in the window and confirmed that the player has asked to leave the club. He is, however, hopeful that Fekir will end up staying by signing an extension.

Aulas said,

"With Nabil and the players who preceded him, I have always respected their deepest wish."
"He says that he wants to leave but maybe he will stay, and at that point we will try to agree an extension.”

He then spoke of unfair things stopping transfers from happening in the game and also frankly stated that Fekir deserves a club of his stature and should he not find one, Lyon would be more than happy to give him an extension.

"Sometimes unfair things happen in football and sometimes the conditions for a transfer are not met.
"Nabil deserves a club to match his level and if he does not find it we will be very happy to try to extend his contract."
Meanwhile, according to a report from Le Parisien, Nabil Fekir’s next destination could be Spain as he has been linked with a move to Real Betis. The report also adds that the move is dependent on Lo Celso moving to Spurs.

Once Lo Celso moves to Spurs, Betis will then look to conclude the deal to bring Fekir at Seville.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Nabil Fekir Manchester United Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Contact Us