Manchester United could sign Serie A midfielder for €80 million, Marcelo wants to leave Real Madrid amid Arsenal interest and more Premier League transfer news: July 6, 2019

Dani Olmo speaks out

Spanish youngster Dani Olmo has spoken out about his immediate future amid interest from Tottenham. The Spaniard claimed that he is looking to play for a club which would guarantee him playing minutes while also adding that he is not burdened by the weight of the speculations surrounding his future.

“Honestly, I know absolutely nothing about it. It’s for my manager Andy Bara and my dad. However, I’m not burdened by this," said Olmo.

“It's very simple – I want a club where I will play. I am still young and for me, it is most important that I have minutes.”

A bit about United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to leave the Old Trafford, with Real Madrid being linked, according to his agent Mino Raiola. Apparently, Pogba wants to move on and Raiola claimed that they are in the process to do so.

Raiola also revealed that Pogba’s intentions are known by everyone at the Old Trafford.

"Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are."

The Italian agent added: "Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul's wishes."

When asked if Pogba would join the pre-season camp with United in Australia, Raiola said: "I cannot tell you anything. I live day by day."

Meanwhile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has once again been linked to the Red Devils. The Serbian was touted to move to the Premier League last year but didn’t happen eventually.

However, according to Mediaset, the Red Devils are pressing for him again as Lazio want €100 million for him but could settle for €80 million after a rather mediocre season.

