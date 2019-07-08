×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United face a problem in their pursuit of €80 million Serie A star, Everton set to bid €35 million for Arsenal target Malcom and more Premier League transfer news, July 8, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.19K   //    08 Jul 2019, 22:01 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Ndombele on why he joined Spurs

Tanguy Ndombele became Tottenham’s most expensive signing earlier this month as his move from Lyon was finalized. After completing his signing, Ndombele stated that he made a good choice joining the Lilywhites.

He also added that Spurs being in the top four alongside having a great coach like Mauricio Pochettino. He also stated that being at London is a good choice as it would allow him to be out of his comfort zone.

“I think it’s a great choice. What guided me was the Premier League, the top four in England, a very good coach who’ll help me reach another level. I’m at a crossroads.
“You weigh up the pros and cons and you choose. As a man it’s good to move to London. It will allow me to discover a new country, a new football culture. I’m leaving my cocoon.

Ndombele also seemed convinced about Spurs’ project, stating that the club spending €70 million on him is a testament to the statement being made by them.

“[Spurs] have a quite young team, with very good players. You can’t not look at the project of a Champions League finalist. Investing €70m [in me] is a strong statement. When I see Spurs I see a big European club, another dimension. It’s the best choice to reach the next level.”

PSG enter race for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a Paul Pogba replacement. However, PSG have also entered the race for him. According to Le10Sport, Pogba wants to join Real Madrid and should that happen, United would make a move for the Serbian.

However, they will now face competition from the French giants for the €80 million superstar.


 

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Manchester United Paul Pogba Tanguy Ndombele EPL Transfer News & Rumors Arsenal Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United could sign Serie A midfielder for €80 million, Marcelo wants to leave Real Madrid amid Arsenal interest and more Premier League transfer news: July 6, 2019 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to announce €120 million signing next week, Manchester United set to beat Manchester City to €70 million signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 2 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer will be given £200 million to spend this summer, Manchester United prepare £84 million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea set to recall striker from loan spell, Arsenal in talks for Crystal Palace forward and more Premier League transfer news - 29 June, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool in contact with €80 million Manchester United target, Real Madrid target willing to take pay-cut to join the Galacticos and more Premier League transfer news: May 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to make combined bid of over £184 million for two Real Madrid targets, Liverpool closing in on £71 million attacker and more Premier League transfer news: June 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign €160 million Real Madrid target, €100 million Manchester United target hands in transfer request and more Premier League transfer news: May 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale doesn't want to be included in Pogba deal, Dani Alves urged to join Liverpool, Juventus set to offer €134 million for Pogba and more transfer news, July 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United submit €80m opening bid for Portuguese star, Solskjaer in pole position to sign £60m-rated Premier League midfielder and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree fee for Matthijs De Ligt, Arsenal set to sign Real Madrid forward and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us