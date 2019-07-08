Manchester United face a problem in their pursuit of €80 million Serie A star, Everton set to bid €35 million for Arsenal target Malcom and more Premier League transfer news, July 8, 2019

Ndombele on why he joined Spurs

Tanguy Ndombele became Tottenham’s most expensive signing earlier this month as his move from Lyon was finalized. After completing his signing, Ndombele stated that he made a good choice joining the Lilywhites.

He also added that Spurs being in the top four alongside having a great coach like Mauricio Pochettino. He also stated that being at London is a good choice as it would allow him to be out of his comfort zone.

“I think it’s a great choice. What guided me was the Premier League, the top four in England, a very good coach who’ll help me reach another level. I’m at a crossroads.

“You weigh up the pros and cons and you choose. As a man it’s good to move to London. It will allow me to discover a new country, a new football culture. I’m leaving my cocoon.

Ndombele also seemed convinced about Spurs’ project, stating that the club spending €70 million on him is a testament to the statement being made by them.

“[Spurs] have a quite young team, with very good players. You can’t not look at the project of a Champions League finalist. Investing €70m [in me] is a strong statement. When I see Spurs I see a big European club, another dimension. It’s the best choice to reach the next level.”

PSG enter race for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a Paul Pogba replacement. However, PSG have also entered the race for him. According to Le10Sport, Pogba wants to join Real Madrid and should that happen, United would make a move for the Serbian.

However, they will now face competition from the French giants for the €80 million superstar.

