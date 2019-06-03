×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United offer £9 million-a-year to Real Madrid and Barcelona target, Paul Pogba to Madrid is stopped by only one thing and more Premier League transfer news, June 3, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.14K   //    03 Jun 2019, 20:23 IST

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League
Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Lichtsteiner to leave Arsenal

Arsenal right-back Stephen Lichtsteiner has confirmed that he is set to leave the Gunners this summer. The defender used Instagram to announce that he is going to leave the Londoners just a season after joining them.

Lichtsteiner found chances difficult to come by at Arsenal and stated that it is hard to accept Arsenal’s loss in the final of the Europa League despite being so close to winning.

"Dear Gunners, we were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club’s history. But to be close is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept," said Lichtsteiner on Instagram.

The Swiss defender stated that he is disappointed by the loss as the Gunners belong to the highest caliber and wished his team-mates and coach all the very best.

He finished off by revealing his confidence in the team for next season while also claiming that he loved his time at the club. He then thanked the fans for their support and stated that he really appreciates it.

"I’m very disappointed. It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my teammates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best!"
"I’m confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated!"

With the Swiss defender’s exit, Gunners might have to look in the transfer market for a replacement.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Adrien Rabiot EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona willing to offer €100 million for Real Madrid and Manchester United target, Tottenham want Luka Jovic and more Premier League transfer news, June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer 3 players in exchange for superstar, Red Devils contact star goalkeeper's agent over potential move, and more Manchester United transfer news - 2 June 2019
RELATED STORY
€188 million Real Madrid target receives call from Cristiano Ronaldo to join him at Juventus, Zidane stops signing of Eriksen for Pogba and more Premier League transfer news, May 31, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United receive boost in defender chase, Red Devils midfielder agrees deal with Real Madrid and more Manchester United transfer news - 28 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils have French star on the radar to replace Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Real Madrid set to offer their star player to Red Devils for Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to outbid arch-rivals for £106m teenager, Red Devils plotting move for £53m full-back and more Manchester United transfer news: 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: 5 Reasons Paul Pogba could actually move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt to inform Manchester United of his final decision in the coming days, Solskjaer planning £80m bid for the next Cristiano Ronaldo and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United ready to pay £70m for World Class Bundesliga Striker, Solskjaer sets target date to clear deadwood from club and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us