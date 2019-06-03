Manchester United offer £9 million-a-year to Real Madrid and Barcelona target, Paul Pogba to Madrid is stopped by only one thing and more Premier League transfer news, June 3, 2019

Lichtsteiner to leave Arsenal

Arsenal right-back Stephen Lichtsteiner has confirmed that he is set to leave the Gunners this summer. The defender used Instagram to announce that he is going to leave the Londoners just a season after joining them.

Lichtsteiner found chances difficult to come by at Arsenal and stated that it is hard to accept Arsenal’s loss in the final of the Europa League despite being so close to winning.

"Dear Gunners, we were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club’s history. But to be close is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept," said Lichtsteiner on Instagram.

The Swiss defender stated that he is disappointed by the loss as the Gunners belong to the highest caliber and wished his team-mates and coach all the very best.

He finished off by revealing his confidence in the team for next season while also claiming that he loved his time at the club. He then thanked the fans for their support and stated that he really appreciates it.

"I’m very disappointed. It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my teammates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best!"

"I’m confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated!"

With the Swiss defender’s exit, Gunners might have to look in the transfer market for a replacement.

