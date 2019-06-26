×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League Transfer News: Leicester City set to make their first signing under Brendan Rodgers

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
112   //    26 Jun 2019, 12:54 IST

Leicester City are expected to make James Justin the first signing under Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City are expected to make James Justin the first signing under Brendan Rodgers

What's the story?

Leicester City is set to complete their first transfer of the season, with James Justin expected to move to the King Power Stadium.

In case you didn't know...

James Justin had been a key member to the Luton side that secured promotion to the Championship this season.

His impressive performance for the Hatters has seen a number of clubs including Southampton, Celtic, Aston Villa and Stoke enquiring about the 21-year old.

The right back role had been a priority for the Foxes after Danny Simpson left the club for free, and Daniel Amartey still recovering from his injury.

The heart of the matter

According to respected Telegraph reporter John Percy, Leicester City are close to announcing the signing of highly rated Luton Town defender James Justin. The report states that Justin will join the Foxes for an initial fee of £6 million, with a a further £4 million to be paid in adds ons.

The 21-year old is expected to have his medical today at the King Power stadium.

James Justin is a Luton Town Academy product and made his debut as a 17-year old in 2015. The versatile defender has so far made a little over 90 appearances for the newly promoted Championship side.

Last season in the League 1, Justin had the best season of his young career, scoring 3 goals and making 7 assists in 43 appearances for the club.

What's next?

Brendan Rodgers is expected to make a few more signings after being promised more funds when he signed for the club in middle of the season.

Leicester City are expected to make a big fight in a bid to break into the Top 6 of the Premier League.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City Luton Town Brendan Rodgers EPL Transfer News & Rumors Leicester City Transfer News
Advertisement
3 reasons why Brendan Rodgers needs to answer his critics at Leicester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Leicester City: Premier League Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Leicester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Manchester City, Leicester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Leicester City vs Chelsea Preview: Premier League Match Preview, Predicted line-ups and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: The Red Devils set to miss out on Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Leicester vs Arsenal - Predictions, Tactics, Starting XI & more
RELATED STORY
Football Predictions: Premier League Predictions Today
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Harry Maguire Moves Closer And A New Goalkeeper for Man City? | Transfer Target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City looking to raid Leicester City for defender
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City: 5 men who won the game for Solskjaer | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us