Premier League Transfer News: Leicester City set to make their first signing under Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City are expected to make James Justin the first signing under Brendan Rodgers

What's the story?

Leicester City is set to complete their first transfer of the season, with James Justin expected to move to the King Power Stadium.

In case you didn't know...

James Justin had been a key member to the Luton side that secured promotion to the Championship this season.

His impressive performance for the Hatters has seen a number of clubs including Southampton, Celtic, Aston Villa and Stoke enquiring about the 21-year old.

The right back role had been a priority for the Foxes after Danny Simpson left the club for free, and Daniel Amartey still recovering from his injury.

The heart of the matter

According to respected Telegraph reporter John Percy, Leicester City are close to announcing the signing of highly rated Luton Town defender James Justin. The report states that Justin will join the Foxes for an initial fee of £6 million, with a a further £4 million to be paid in adds ons.

The 21-year old is expected to have his medical today at the King Power stadium.

James Justin is a Luton Town Academy product and made his debut as a 17-year old in 2015. The versatile defender has so far made a little over 90 appearances for the newly promoted Championship side.

Last season in the League 1, Justin had the best season of his young career, scoring 3 goals and making 7 assists in 43 appearances for the club.

What's next?

Brendan Rodgers is expected to make a few more signings after being promised more funds when he signed for the club in middle of the season.

Leicester City are expected to make a big fight in a bid to break into the Top 6 of the Premier League.