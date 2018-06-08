Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League Transfer News: Liverpool to confirm £53m signing, Man Utd quoted £115m for two players & more - 8 June

All the latest Premier League transfer news in one place

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Rumors 08 Jun 2018, 18:43 IST
22.99K

As we get closer to the 2018 World Cup, clubs are working harder and faster to get deals done before players fly to Russia with their respective squads. Most clubs are looking to seal deals before their targets' market value goes up if they have a great tournament.

We've collated all the major Premier League transfer news and rumors involving not only players but also managerial targets. Let's dive in!

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte declines Real Madrid offer

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte declined to take up Real Madrid's offer

After Zinedine Zidane's shocking exit - the first manager to leave of his own accord under club president Florentino Perez - Real Madrid have been on the lookout for a new managerial candidate and their focus has now shifted to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

The former Juventus and Italy manager was one of the primary candidates for the job, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. However, they also report that the Italian boss declined the offer.

According to their report, Conte has expressed his desire to honour his current contract at Chelsea and he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future. Although his own future at the club has been in doubt in recent months - especially after they failed to qualify for the Champions League - Conte has his eyes set on a new season with the Blues.

One of the main reasons the FA Cup winning coach reportedly turned down Los Blancos' offer is the fact that he is not ready to inherit the current squad.

A number of players and egos may not take to his extreme training methods and that is what has the manager worried about taking over the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid had previously tried to lure Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino back to La Liga to manage the club but the Argentine manager had just signed a new contract with the north London club and he would have cost Real £42.5m to secure his services.

Other candidates in the running - but with no concrete links yet - are former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, and Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Contact Us Advertise with Us